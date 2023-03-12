Mazatlan. The Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture of Sinaloa, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena reported that there is still no defined date to implement the Shrimp ban on the high seas, estuaries and bays.

“I am waiting for the invitation that Conapesca makes us annually, last year we did participate when the date was determined and when we had the rapprochement with the Navy, Conapesca and the state.”

The state official commented that tentatively it was said that the date would be March 15but nothing concrete yet.

After the statements of fishermen from estuaries from the municipalities of Rosario and Escuinapa that this season was disastrousGuerra Mena said that The state has support programsbut the municipalities also have a lot to do on this issue.

“We have the inspection and surveillance program, we support the cooperatives of Escuinapa and Rosario with the opening of the mouths of the Presidio and Baluarte rivers, we urge them to use the legally established fishing nets, but awareness is greatly needed, because They use techniques, some of which are prohibited.”

The Secretary of Fisheries said that Responsibility in this matter is shared, which involves the same fishing sector, the municipality, the state and the federation.

However, he said, they will continue with the removal of silt from the two mouths and they are coordinating to implement the inspection and surveillance strategy, and the cleaning of the roads to the fishing fields.

Regarding the problem of the La Urraca valley, in the municipality of Escuinapa, he explained that the issue is on the table of the governors of Nayarit and Sinaloa.

It should be noted that Escuinapa fishermen publicly denounced that the construction of a road works prevents fresh water from entering the estuaries, which has caused high salinitygenerating the decline of the fishing sector in that area of ​​the municipality.