One of the worst situations that every addict to social networks and the Internet, in general, can happen is that they are away from home and out of nowhere their mobile data runs out on their cell phone.

However, few know the 100% free service is left over Telmexthe tycoon’s telecommunications and internet company Carlos Slim Helú, which allows digital users to stay connected 24/7 even if they do not have mobile data on their smartphone, what is it about? We will tell you right away.

First of all, it must be recognized that although Telmex is not the national telecommunications and internet company, this takes into account the number of complaints against the company, according to data from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones)IFT), it is one of the companies with the most users in the Mexican national territory.

However, the WiFi provided by Telmex is not only limited to the home internet for which its thousands of clients pay throughout the Mexican Republic, but it also has wireless internet access points in public spaces that are completely free.

Without data and on the street? Connect to Telmex WiFi for FREE | Steps/Photo: Unsplash

However, it must be clarified that the Telmex’s free WiFi internet service, so far, is only available in Mexico Cityhaving in total, according to the company’s official website, 25,417 free access points.

“Telmex and the government of Mexico City connect you with 20,599 points with free internet so that you can access information, carry out procedures or browse the sites of your preference,” this service is detailed on the company’s official web portal. by Carlos Slim.

It should be noted that in order to connect to Telmex’s free WiFi points it is not necessary to be a client of the telecommunications company, which is undoubtedly a great advantage to the service it provides. Totalplaytelecommunications company Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Without data and on the street? Connect to Telmex WiFi for FREE | Steps/Photo: Screenshot

Thus, to connect completely free of charge to Telmex mobile WiFi, you must have the following options depending on whether or not you are a client of the technology company:

If you are a Telmex customer:

*Email/User.

*My Telmex.

*Phone.

If you have not yet contracted Telmex services:

*Facebook account.

*Email.

Finally, to connect to Telmex WiFi at no cost, just follow the following Steps:

*Select the Infinitum mobile network.

*Choose your access method.

*Provide your information. and ready!

