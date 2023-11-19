The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reacted with sarcasm to a message from his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, for the victory of Javier Milei, in the Argentine presidential elections this Sunday. The Colombian head of state regretted Milei’s victory, to which Bukele reacted with mockery.

(You can read: ‘Today the reconstruction of Argentina begins’: Javier Milei after winning the presidency)

It should be noted that with 94.7% of the tables counted, Milei obtained 55.79% of the votes, while his opponent, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, obtained 44.20%. The blank votes were 1.55%.

Bukele’s brief and sarcastic message

Through his account on the social network X, the president of the Salvadorans reacted in a satirical tone to President Petro’s message. “Now say it without crying,” wrote the president of the Central American country.

President Petro reacted with disappointment to the triumph of the controversial economist, who will begin his term on December 10. “He has won the extreme right in Argentina; it is his society’s decision. Sad for Latin America and we’ll see… Neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems,” said the Colombian president.

The extreme right has won in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we’ll see… neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems. https://t.co/TCqBPLSkkO — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 19, 2023

(We recommend: Javier Milei, the ‘anti-caste’ libertarian elected as the new president in Argentina)

Petro responded in this way to the congratulations that the former president of Colombia and his predecessor, Ivan Duque, he gave to the elected president of Argentina. Duque told Milei: “I want to extend my congratulations to @JMilei who today becomes the new president of Argentina. Today Democracy triumphed and the populism, demagoguery and the Puebla Group (sic)”.

‘The reconstruction of Argentina begins’

In his first reaction after being elected as president of Argentina, Javier Milei assured that with his election this Sunday “the reconstruction begins” of the country and offered to integrate into his government the leaders of other forces that want to join, regardless of the differences.

“The model of decline has come to an end. There is no turning back. Enough of the impoverishing caste model, Today we embrace freedom to become a world power again,” Milei launched before his followers, after winning the presidential second round with 55% of the votes.

“There is no room for gradualism, there is no room for lukewarmness or half-measures,” he stated. “We have monumental problems: inflation, stagnation, lack of genuine employment, insecurity, poverty and destitution. Problems that only have a solution if we return to embrace the ideas of freedom”.

(Also read: Argentina: Alberto Fernández recognizes defeat, but does not refer to Javier Milei)

Milei, a 53-year-old economist who only entered politics in 2021 with his La Libertad Avanza party, thanked the former right-wing president for the support he received for the runoff. Mauricio Macri and the former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, of the Together for Change coalition.

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

This is how Javier Milei’s triumph in Argentina was known

Javier Milei, elected as the new president in Argentina The libertarian economist Javier Milei will be the president of Argentina starting next December 10. In a historic second round, which kept the country in suspense and was decided by a much larger margin than expected, the La Libertad Avanza candidate prevailed over Sergio Massa, who acknowledged defeat before the results were known.

Read more news in EL TIEMPO