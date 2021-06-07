The Federal Oral Court 7 (TOF 7), which is in charge of the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas, signed the decree so that in one of the files related to that case – in which Cristina Kirchner has a lack of merit and She is no longer accused – start the process that will lead to the beginning of the oral debate. This is the case he investigated the purchase of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) where Julio De Vido and Roberto Baratta are being processed for fraudulent administration.

Two years ago, the TOF 7 asked the Supreme Court of Justice for more resources to be able to face the trials of all the cases related to Cuadernos. Still had no answer. The dimensions of the main file are anthological: 220 bodies and more than 60 boxes with documentation; 136 businessmen, 22 former officials and 14 alleged front men involved.

Far is the date of a possible oral trial of the “mother” case, where the main defendant as head of an illicit association that was dedicated to the collection of illegal funds is Cristina Kirchner. That investigation includes six other related cases, one of which began to move towards oral debate.

This is cause number 10,456, for alleged bribes in the purchase of liquefied gas. The decree signed by TOF 7 summoned a trial for that the parties offer evidence and propose witnesses for the oral debate. Then, the judges will determine which measures are allowed and also the final list of people who will pass through the stage.

“The parties are summoned so that within ten days they appear for trial, examine the proceedings, offer the evidence and file the challenges they deem pertinent with respect to all the accused,” says the brief decree signed by the judge. Enrique Méndez Signori.

“This was signed even though the Court has not yet answered the request for resources, reiterated four times, since September 2019. This is how the court advances in the process according to its possibilities, “they pointed out to Clarion judicial sources. The TOF 7 has another situation, one of its members Germán Castelli, who was dismissed by Kirchnerism and restored to office by the Court, but temporarily. Your position must be competed.

In this section of the case, Chamber I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber made up of the judges Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, whom Kirchnerism sought to remove from their posts from the Congress -like Castelli-, revoked the prosecution that fell on the vice president and that it bore the signature of the late Judge Claudio Bonadio.

Thus, Cristina Kirchner has a lack of merit. Meanwhile, De Vido and Roberto Baratta were prosecuted for fraudulent administration, ordering that the maneuver be investigated for alleged bribery.

For Bonadio, the importation of LNG could be connected with the structure instituted from the top of the Government “for the collection of bribes, which had as its axis the Federal Planning Ministry and its different areas of competence.” Then, it considered that the former officials prosecuted would have integrated the structure “formed with respect to the energy area,” which carried out the illegal maneuvers carried out in the importation of LNG-, being used, in a first stage between 2008 and November 12, 2012, to ENARSA the management, adjudication and payment of LNG shipments “.

Then, until December 2015, “outsourcing the process in the company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales -YPF- that began to carry out the purchase management, that is, to deploy what ENARSA used to do, but it continued awarding and paying.”

At the end of 2019, the Federal Chamber considered “the elements gathered so far do not allow to affirm – with the degree of probability required at this stage – the nexus between those operations and the formation of said criminal group aimed at fundraising.”

Along the same lines, they argued that “unlike the numerous evidence collected” in the Cuadernos case, “which accounted for the numerous deliveries of money to public officials by different businessmen who had contracts with the State,” in this investigation ” they do not reflect the existence of such illicit payments and consequently, they do not allow to sustain, for the moment, that the purchase of LNG has been part of the items that nourished the collection matrix established by the Government. “

