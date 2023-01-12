The Argentines Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez, the Frenchmen Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, the Polish Robert Lewandowski, the Croatian Luka Modric, the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Brazilians Neymar and Vinicius Junior, appear in the list selected by FIFA to opt for the ‘ The Best’ as best footballer of 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo, of a discreet year, does not appear.

There are a total of 14 nominees. among which ‘The Best’ will be chosen, which will come out of a public vote that will close at the end of February 3, and which have been selected by a panel of FIFA experts, in recognition of the achievements made between on August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022.

After the closing of the voting, FIFA will announce the three finalists from which the winner will emerge as the Best Footballer of the Year. Of the 14 selected, 4 currently play for Paris Saint Germain, 3 for Manchester City and Real Madrid, and one for Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Münich.

(You can read: Antonela Roccuzzo’s forceful reaction after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué).

Fifa nominees

Neymar (PSG) Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, better known as Neymar, is part of the Ideal Eleven group chosen by Fifa at The Best awards. According to the organization, this athlete is one of the best forwards of the season. On the other hand, although he was nominated for ‘The Best’ award for best player, the preference was 6.97 percent compared to Lionel Messi with 19.25 percent and Cristiano Ronaldo 43.16 percent. The winner. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EFE

FIFA The Best Player Award:

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)

Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)

Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sam Kerr (Australian Chelsea FC Women)

Beth Mead (England/Arsenal WFC)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)

Leah Williamson (England/Arsenal WFC)



The Best FIFA Player Award:

Julián Álvarez (Argentina / Club Atlético River Plate / Manchester City FC)

Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland /FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Luka Modric (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

The Best FIFA Women’s Football Coach Award:



Sonia Bompastor (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea FC Women)

Bev Priestman (England/Canada national team)

Pia Sundhage (Sweden/Brazil national team)

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany / Germany national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Soccer Coach Award:



Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Didier Deschamps (France / France national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco / Wydad AC / Morocco national team)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina/Argentina national team)

FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award:



Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United WFC)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)

Merle Frohms (Germany / Eintracht Frankfurt / VfL Wolfsburg)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain / FC Barcelona)

FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award:



Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

More sports news

SPORTS

*With press information from FIFA and EFE