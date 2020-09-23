Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a divorced 47 year old and unmarried for the last six years. Recently, I met a childhood friend, who is currently single and my same age. We have had sex without using a condom or any other contraceptive several times. She still has menstruation. Can she get pregnant according to our age? Both sperm and ovum are likely to be active.

answer: Pregnancy is definitely possible and it is better if you want to avoid an awkward situation then have safe sex.

note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]