President of the STF stated that every foreign company operating in Brazil “is subject to the Constitution”

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, released a note this Monday (April 8, 2024) speaking out about possible non-compliance with court decisions.

“Judicial decisions can be appealed, but never deliberate non-compliance. This is a global rule of law that we will make prevail in Brazil”, says part of the note.

Barroso did not directly mention the CEO of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, who made a series of posts over the weekend aimed at minister Alexandre de Moraes. He said he will remove all restrictions imposed by the courts on platform user profiles.

The President of the Court informed that all companies operating in Brazil are subject to compliance with the Federal Constitution. He states that there is “nonconformity” with democracy and “instrumentation” from social media.

Read the full note released by Barroso:

“As is public and well-known, a life and death struggle recently took place in Brazil for the Democratic Rule of Law and against a coup d'état, which is under investigation by this Court in compliance with due legal process. “Nonconformity against the prevalence of democracy continues to manifest itself in the criminal exploitation of social networks. “The Federal Supreme Court has acted and will continue to act in the protection of institutions, being certain that any and all companies operating in Brazil are subject to the Federal Constitution, the laws and decisions of the Brazilian authorities. Court decisions may be subject to appeal, but never deliberate non-compliance. This is a global rule of law that we will make prevail in Brazil.”

UNDERSTAND

On Sunday (April 7, 2024), Moraes determined the inclusion of Musk as an investigator in the digital militias investigation, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups that would be acting against democracy. The document cites “intentional criminal instrumentalization”.

Moraes also determined that the platform does not disobey“any court order already issued”. The requirement extends to reactivating profiles already blocked by determination of the STF or the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The daily fine is R$100,000 in case of non-compliance. Here's the complete (PDF – 161 kB).

The comments Moraes refers to began in the early hours of Saturday (6 April). Elon Musk asked why the minister “demands so much censorship in Brazil”, when responding to his post from January 11th.

The businessman's comment came following accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The criticism escalated and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. The businessman also talked about reactivating profiles that were blocked by court decisions.

He called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.