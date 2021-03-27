The Russian national team players won the first serious match in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On Saturday, the charges of coach Stanislav Cherchesov won a home victory over Slovenia. In Sochi, our team won with a score of 2: 1 … Both balls are for forward Artyom Dziuba. After the failures of last autumn and the opening match that took place on Wednesday in the selection for the World Cup, where our team forcedly defeated Malta on the road (3: 1), the wave of criticism against the Russian national team only intensified. This was especially true of head coach Stanislav Cherchesov and captain Artem Dziuba. It was the meeting with Slovenia that gave them a chance to prove their readiness to fight for the World Cup.

Terrible Slovenes

Stanislav Cherchesov made a lot of changes in comparison with the game in Malta. Goalkeeper Anton Shunin and a pair of central defenders Andrei Semenov – Georgy Dzhikia remained in the squad, but Fedor Kudryashov was added to them. The coach decided to switch to a three-center-back, which he hasn’t done since the qualifiers for Euro 2020 against Belgium in 2019.

The flanks were held by Mario Fernandez and Yuri Zhirkov. The latter in 2021 rarely entered the field as part of the St. Petersburg Zenit, and missed the meeting against Malta. Nevertheless, the coaching staff entrusted the 37-year-old veteran who played against Slovenia back in November 2009, when our team sensationally lost in the play-off matches (2: 1; 0: 1) and did not make it to the 2010 World Cup, to close the left edge. years in South Africa.

Artem Dziuba, as expected, took his place again as a nominated striker. Despite a series of scandals and massive criticism from fans, he managed to score a goal and make an assist in Malta. But all the same, fans demand from Cherchesov to enter the field of Alexander Sobolev. Moreover, he successfully substituted for Dziuba at the end of the last game and scored at the last minute, saving us from the hassle due to a possible loss of points with an outsider in the group. Daler Kuzyaev, Magomed Ozdoev, Alexander Golovin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov entered the midfield in the starting lineup.

Before Saturday’s meeting, experts drew parallels with the famous 2009 Slovenian failure. Matjaz Kek, who then led the Balkan national team to the World Cup, is still the head coach of his national team. He returned to this post in 2018. His team have conceded only one goal in the previous seven games, once again demonstrating the reliability of the defensive line. In addition the national team is still played by the star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, now leading the Spanish championship with Atletico Madrid …

Scares opponents in the middle line Josip Ilicic, leader of one of the strongest teams in Italy in recent years, Atalanta …

All the merits of the Slovenes became clear after their starting meeting in this selection. Kek’s wards unexpectedly beat at home the favorite of our group, the finalist of the 2018 World Cup in Russia – the Croatian team (1: 0) … Taking into account the fact that another contender for the World Cup – Slovakia – suddenly lost points away from Cyprus (0: 0), the winner of the Sochi match could, after two rounds, single-handedly be in first place with good chances for ultimate success in this cycle, where the group winners immediately get a ticket to Qatar, and the second line will force play-off meetings.

Two against one

Despite all the difficulties with the defense of Slovenia, Russia very quickly began to open it. In the eighth minute, Rifat Zhemaletdinov shot into the near corner, the ball ricocheted under the post, but was knocked out by Cloud on the corner, from which Golovin filed to the far part of the penalty area, from where Dzhikia hit the goal, but the Slovenian goalkeeper saved his team.

For most of the first half, the Russians acted confidently, controlling the ball in the opponent’s half of the field. The Slovenes responded with a few light blows on goal, easily deflected by Shunin. On the 21st minute, Fernandez had a moment, after Dziuba’s pass from the goalkeeper’s line, who broke through above the gate. If he had hit it, Cloud would not have been able to catch the ball. But soon the owners opened an account. On the 26th minute, Golovin tried to hang the ball, ricocheted the ball and flew with a candle to Dzyuba, who threw it on Kuzyaev. Our midfielder fought back and gave it back to Dziuba, who shot into the corner of Slovenia’s goal without a chance for Oblak.

The guests responded with several dangerous attacks and blows, but they were all inaccurate. In the 35th minute, the Russians doubled the lead. The ricochet again played its role after the actions of Golovin. This time, our player shot from a distance, the ball from the body of the Slovenian defender fell into the crossbar in a high arc and bounced into the center of the penalty area, where Dziuba won the rebound, several times earned the ball surrounded by two other players and, dropping it to the ground, immediately sent it to goal.

The comfortable 2-0 lead remained short-lived. A minute later, the class of Ilicic affected, to whom the defense of the Russian national team made it possible to break through without interference from outside the penalty area directly into the grinding with the far post without a chance for Shunin to reach the ball … On the courage, Slovenia tried to carry out several attacks before the break. The Russians coped with them, but they themselves almost did not get close to the penalty area.

After the break, the game went on for 15 minutes without any chances at all. Cherchesov in the 49th minute replaced Golovin with Alexei Miranchuk. Apparently, it was a matter of injury, as the midfielder after the final whistle left the bench with ice applied to his left leg. Gradually Slovenia began to take the territorial advantage. In the middle of the second half, the Russians made several counterattacks, from which they could score.

It was especially dangerous in the 67th minute, when Ilicic was completely alone seven meters from the gate, but Shunin coped with his blow from a lethal position. Very soon the tired Zhirkov was replaced by Vyacheslav Karavaev. And just a few minutes later, after the failure of the Slovenian defense, he found himself alone in front of the goal, but shot into the near corner, and Oblak caught the ball.

From about the 75th minute, Slovenia did not get off the penalty area of ​​Russia. The situation seemed tense, but it did not come to real blows. In the 85th minute, Cherchesov made a number of substitutions. The main one is Anton Zabolotny instead of Dziuba. The tall forward won almost all horse martial arts in the opponent’s half of the field at the end of the match and helped our team to significantly push the game away from their goal. And in the last two minutes of regular time, Zabolotny managed to keep the ball at the Slovenian corner flag for a long time, either covering it with his body or giving the pass to one of his own. So Russia killed a lot of time, and the Slovenes did not have enough time to organize the assault. The compensated five minutes Cherchesov’s team has already spent confidently and waited for the final whistle.

– It felt like a difficult match, because Slovenia is a team that beat Croatia and has good players playing in serious championships, – the former head coach of the Russian national team Yuri Semin shared his opinion with Izvestia. – On the other hand, we also have high-quality footballers. And today they had good weather at the stadium, as well as support from the stands. Our guys worked well, acted with discipline, so they won. In addition to goals, we created a lot of chances, having managed to open a very reliable defense of Slovenia, which, moreover, has a world-class goalkeeper. They did this due to the fact that Cherchesov changed the scheme, and Dziuba played great inside the penalty area, beating the Slovenian central defenders. The opponent had a good Ilicic, who again proved himself to be the clear leader, which he is in Atalanta. He played a brilliant match again, and it was not easy for our guys to close it. But they did enough to win.