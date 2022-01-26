In Leudal, VVD party leader Ad Thomassen says: “When I ask people for the city council, they say that they are too busy with their job or education.” The VVD in Leudal is not participating in the municipal elections in March. He doesn’t want to make a drama out of it. But I would have liked to hand over the baton after twelve years.”

In Etten-Leur, Anita Meeuwsen says: “At a certain point, the council work just became too much for me.” The VVD member resigned as councilor last year, before her term had expired. Because after a council meeting until half past eleven, “the next morning the alarm just goes off at half past five, six o’clock,” says the entrepreneur. “That’s going to break you.”

Rich Tiggeler says in Alkmaar: “As an entrepreneur you take on assignments. And municipal council work is not always easy to plan. It became more and more difficult to reconcile.” With a daughter of five and a son of fifteen months, the combination with council work was also difficult for this VVD member. “At some point, I found myself reading to them faster in order to get to meetings on time.”

Such stories are not reserved for VVD members. Departing councilors occur in almost all parties, nationally and locally. From research by NRC based on data from the Government Almanac, it appears that between 13 and 15 percent of councilors elected in 2018 who did not immediately become aldermen quit council work early.

And across the country, there are councilors who have had enough after one term, and parties struggle to find aspiring councilors for the next four years. On Monday it will be announced how many parties found enough candidates to participate in March.

One of the reasons is time and work pressure, according to the latest National Council Member Survey. A fifth of the slightly more than 8,506 councilors do not want to return after the elections: they have a “need for more free time, or would rather spend their time on hobbies and/or family.” This also applies to parties that do not find enough suitable candidates.

On average, councilors will spend 16.75 hours a week in 2021 on their ancillary position – because that is council work, in addition to their regular work or training. The larger the municipality, the more time the council work takes, up to more than 21 hours a week in the four major cities.

Heavy files

“My profession is processing large amounts of information,” says lawyer Hans Hueting. The D66 member resigned from the Westvoorne city council. “Too bad, I think it would be good if – someone like me, so someone who is in the working life – would be on the council. There are people with a lot of time. They are going to involve side issues.”

More support for the city council would help, says Heuting. The Council for Public Administration signaled in 2020 that many municipal councils – essentially a lay board – have a “great embarrassment” to invest in clerks and audit offices, while municipalities have been given more tasks in the past decade.

VVD member Tiggeler says that he wanted to bite into the “heavy files” youth care and social support, tasks that municipalities have been performing since 2015. “I really made time to go through all those reports. As an entrepreneur, you can do that more easily.” But he says: “Then I converted 40,000 euros less in my company for a year.”

Not everyone can afford that. In Oirschot, Erik Strijbos (Green and Social) thinks that council membership should perhaps become a regular job. “The council work is seen as a temporary contract, not as an income,” he says. As a result, the reimbursement is not accepted when applying for a mortgage, for example – a regular, paid job is necessary for someone who wants to support a family.

That group of councilors is in trouble. Due to the combination of council work, a new job and two young children, Strijbos was close to a burnout, and he also dropped out. “That’s how politics remains for gray old men. That is very sad.”

Less than 1 percent active

It starts with the fact that less than 1 percent of the inhabitants of an average municipality are politically active, calculates public administration expert Julien van Ostaijen in his book to be published next week. Local democracy examined – the functioning of a misunderstood government. While 8,506 councilors, more than 1,300 aldermen and, in addition, parliamentary staff and party directors are needed. “You are fishing in a small pond.”

“It fits into a pattern. You also see a limited number of people at petitions and consultation evenings. In a European context, this is striking: the Netherlands has a lot of volunteers and informal carers, but no local political culture,” says Van Ostaijen.

The people who are active are those “who are in a certain stage of life, are flexible in their work, or have left their working life behind. I’m not of the school that the council should be a perfect demographic, but you do want a diverse council,” he says. “You don’t just want Rotary members or food bank volunteers, you want both. You also want the busy target group with children.”

There are solutions, says Van Ostaijen. “As a council, don’t be guided by the college of mayor and aldermen. There are experiments with meetings without agendas, documents and lectures.”

Marcel Boogers, professor of regional governance at the University of Twente, also sees solutions. The municipal council has been given additional tasks from the central government and has become fragmented by a number of parties. This means that more needs to be done by smaller groups. But “politicians are not good at choosing”. “What do you want to profile yourself as a party on? Public transport, environment, employment? Of course you are responsible for everything, but that doesn’t mean you have to know everything about the hat and the brim.”

The fragmentation of parties also causes ‘a lot of hassle’ in many municipalities, Boogers points out. “It is not about the content, but about procedures or secrecy. They call that work pressure.”

Willem den Ouden of Pro Actief Goirle was also concerned about the list of candidates. Four years ago it was already decided in his congregation to work more in outline and themes in order to limit ‘the meeting circuit’. Yet, he says, “we are all reaching our limits. Residents have become more empowered, many items have transcended the municipality and are regionally invested, and how do you check these again? Topics are more complicated.”

He had trouble finding suitable candidates, but he succeeded. A concerned appeal in the local newspaper ensured that there were still enough candidates.