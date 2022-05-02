The president of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), Marcos Heleno Guerson, is the interviewee of the program No Censorship this Monday (2). He talks with presenter Marina Machado and the invited debaters about his management at the head of the institute. The importance of standardizing products by national companies to improve the quality of services is also a topic of conversation.

Guerson was born in Cruzeiro do Sul, Acre. He holds a degree in fortification and construction engineering and a master’s degree in transport engineering, both from the Instituto Militar De Engenharia, as well as a postgraduate degree in corporate governance from Fundação Getulio Vargas. He has management experience in technology, market regulation, scientific research and public administration. He has worked as a professor at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy and as a member of the Peace Force Engineering Company in Haiti. He was also a researcher in the US Army Corps of Engineers.

In February 2020 he was appointed president of Inmetro. During its management, more than 7 million children’s products were inspected, 5.8 million measuring instruments such as scales, fuel pumps, thermometers, among others, were inspected, and more than 200,000 compliance inspections were carried out.

Participating as guest debaters are journalists Alessandro Saturno, reporter for Record, TV Brasília and Rádio Mais Brasil News, and Márcia Fernandes, reporter for TV Brazil and voice of Brazil.

The program No Censorship airs on Mondays at 9pm, right after the soap opera The Slave Isaurawith broadcast throughout the country on open TV, through broadcasters affiliated to the National Public Communication Network – TVmanaged by Brazil Communication Company (EBC) and through other platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, where the public can participate using the hashtag #SemCensura.

