Extreme security in the Congress of Deputies. The technical services of the lower house, the CNI and the National Police have done the rest in recent hours to guarantee the ‘shielding’ of the official secrets commission in which the director of the secret services, Paz Esteban, has been giving since at nine o’clock this Thursday morning details about espionage with Pegasus.

According to State security sources, the meeting room (the ‘Mariana Pineda’, the usual place for meetings of the Board of Spokespersons) and a large part of the facilities of the Palacio de la Carrera de San Jerónimo have been swept in search of listening systems. In any case, a network of powerful inhibitors have been activated to prevent any leaks.

None of the twelve people who have entered the room will be able to carry electronic devices. Neither Esteban, nor the president Meritxell Batet nor any of the ten deputies have been able to introduce their mobiles to this Commission of Reserved Expenses of the Congress, which is its official name.

The deputies who have entered the meeting behind closed doors are Héctor Gómez (PSOE), Cuca Gamarra (PP), Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (Vox), Pablo Echenique (Unidos Podemos), Gabriel Rufián (ERC), Miriam Nogueras (Grupo Plural), Edmundo Bal (Citizens), Aitor Esteban (PNV), Mertxe Aizpurua (Bildu) and Albert Botran (Mixed).

two spied



Two of these parliamentarians, Nogueras and Botran, appear on the list of 61 Catalan and Basque independence supporters spied on with Pegasus according to the Citizen Lab investigation. The mobile phones of two other deputies of the Congress of Deputies, Jon Iñarritu (Bildu) and Ferran Bel ( PDeCAT), were also attacked with Pegasus, according to Citizen Lab, although they are not members of this Commission of Reserved Expenses.

The ten deputies of this commission are obliged by law to remain silent and not reveal under any circumstances what was discussed in this meeting.

Despite the confidentiality of this meeting, not even in this closed forum is Paz Esteban obliged to reveal all the details of the espionage with Pegasus. The Official Secrets Act of 1968 and the National Intelligence Center regulator of 2002 allow the director of the secret services to steal information from the Congress of Deputies if she considers that airing certain data could put “national security” at risk.