Boca arrived in San Juan, where on Sunday Banfield will face the final of the Diego Armando Maradona Cup. But he did it without his figure, Carlos Tevez, who received a special permit from Miguel Ángel Russo and will join the squad hours before the game at the Bicentenario stadium.

“Carlos Tevez will travel together with the club’s general secretary, Ricardo Rosica, and Marcelo Delgado, a member of the Football Council,” the club reported through a statement posted on social networks, where he clarified that it was due to “issues of a strict nature. personal”.

Miguel Angel Russo upon arrival at the Hotel Del Bono de San Juan. Photo German García Adrasti, special envoy

In this way, the rest of the squad arrived at the airport in the Cuyo city shortly after 2:00 p.m. and went to the Del Bono hotel, where they will concentrate while waiting for the momentous duel of the domestic tournament.

Those called up for the Diego Maradona Cup final were: Esteban Andrada, Agustín Rossi and Javier García (goalkeepers); Frank Fabra, Emmanuel Mas, Carlos Izquierdoz, Carlos Zambrano, Lisandro López, Gastón Ávila, Julio Buffarini and Leonardo Jara (defenders); Diego González, Jorman Campuzano, Nicolás Capaldo, Alan Varela, Edwin Cardona, Eduardo Salvio and Agustín Obando (midfielders); Tevez, Sebastián Villa, Franco Soldano, Ramón Ábila, Mauro Zárate and Exequiel Zeballos (forwards).