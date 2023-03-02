Behind the scenes, Jair Bolsonaro’s party says it has an agreement with Arthur Lira, but União Brasil is also running for office

The PL, the former president’s party Jair Bolsonarosays he will not relinquish command of the Chamber’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) if the acronym fails to sign the rapporteur for the 2024 Budget. of the other parties, but gave up the choice for the PT to take over the CCJ.

This agreement, however, may be at risk if the acronym fails to report the Budget. For the PL, according to the Power360as agreed with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was giving up the command of the CCJ, the main committee of the House, but being able to appoint the rapporteur in the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee).

This year, obeying the rule of alternation between the Senate and the Chamber, a deputy will be the general rapporteur for the Budget, while a senator will chair the commission. The rapporteur has more weight, since it takes care of the distribution of all resources.

Lira is in charge of the negotiations and must make room for someone she trusts. He articulates which parties that made up his support base for re-election in the Chamber will be with each commission and also with the Budget rapporteur.

The petistas, in turn, allege that Lira promised that they would have the CCJ, but there would be no extremist in charge of the Budget. This was one of the conditions for the PT to be part of the support block for the re-election of the deputy, which also included the PL.

The behind-the-scenes assessment is that the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), ally of the president of the Chamber, would take the post, as the Power360.

Lira will need to accommodate the interests of the 3 parties to finalize the design of the commissions, which is expected by the end of next week.

Thus, if it is from the PL, the name chosen as rapporteur would be a deputy from the “root PL”, a politician with the acronym of Centrão, and not one of the recent supporters who came with the bolsonarista wave in affiliation of the then president Jair Bolsonaroin November 2021.

Oversight

Another commission that the PL hopes to get the presidency is that of Inspection and Control. The Inspection and Control, and Finance and Taxation committees were the most coveted by the parties in the House last week.

Both give those who control them the power, in practice, to disrupt the government, summoning ministers from all areas and questioning the actions of the Executive. PT, PL, PSD and the Union dispute the presidencies of the collegiate bodies.

Committees precede plenary votes. It is in the thematic collegiate bodies that proposals are discussed and ministerial meetings can be approved. If there is an agreement, the bills do not even need to go through the plenary of the Chamber.

Gaining control of that commission would be a victory for Bolsonaro’s party. In a meeting of the Chamber bench in Brasilia this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023), the party set the goal of creating a structured opposition against the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and having command of this collegiate could help in this objective.

Composition of the CMO

The composition of the Joint Budget Commission will be defined by the Congressional Board this month. The representation of each party respects the criterion of proportionality. Thus, the largest benches in the Senate and House.

The division of chairs between acronyms and blocks is published in the 2nd half of February. After that, leaders have until March 7 to nominate CMO members. There are 40 holders, 10 senators and 30 deputies.

The election of the new Board of the CMO will take place until March 28, when the mandate of the current composition ends.

Committee members must vote for a president and 3 vice-presidents, who remain in office for 1 year. The LOA, LDO, PPA and revenue rapporteurs are appointed by party leaders. The 16 sector rapporteurs are also chosen by the leaders.

The proposals of the so-called budget cycle are analyzed and voted on at the CMO: the PPA (Pluriannual Plan), the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the LOA (Annual Budget Law).