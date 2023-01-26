Telemundo said goodbye to “La reina del sur”, but will bring back the patron saint of many fans: Carmen Villalobos as Catalina.

“Without breasts, there is no paradise” is one of the most successful series on Telemundo and in which Carmen Villalobos made her debut as the lead on the small screen. This is how we learned the story of Catalina Santana, a young woman who wanted to be an actress to improve her quality of life. However, she did not have it easy because her town was controlled by the mafia and prostitution.

The success of the soap opera was so great that it returned with the sequel “Without breasts, there is paradise” that lasted for 3 seasons. Its finale did not convince fans or protagonists, but we have good news: the show will return with a fourth season with several stars from the original cast.

What will we see in the fourth season?

The new chapters will focus on the world of Catalina (Carmen Villalobos), her love struggles and tireless efforts to protect her family from their enemies. It is expected that Catherine Siachoque and Fabián Ríos would also resume their characters.

During a recent special event in Miami, Siachoque stated: “He comes renewed (…) Anything can happen.” “Many surprises are coming, I am very happy, Ríos said.

The fourth part of “Without breasts there is paradise” takes up the story of Catalina Santana. Photo: Telemundo

When does “Without breasts there is paradise” 4 premiere?

At the moment the production has not revealed the premiere date of the fourth season of “Without breasts there is paradise”. It only remains to wait for more updates about it.