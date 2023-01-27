The outcome of “The end of paradise” did not convince fans 4 years ago. What happened to Catalina in the last chapter of the Telemundo novel?

“Without breasts there is paradise” has confirmed that it will return with a fourth season. The Telemundo channel takes fans by surprise again after the end of “La reina del sur 3” and the premiere of “El señor de los cielos 8”. The telenovela starring Carmen Villalobos —which ended four years ago with “The End of Paradise”— it will return once more possibly to better shape the unconvincing and open denouement that left fans unsatisfied. Where did the crime drama fiction end?

A hellish outcome without entry into paradise

After three seasons of “Without breasts, there is paradise” —continuation of the initial story of “Without breasts, there is no paradise”—, in 2019 came “The end of paradise” which, as its name announced, would be the conclusion of all the novel.

Fans, who expected the drama to end on a high note after all its success, took A big disappointment with the final minutes and the abrupt way it all ended.

Catalina suffers the death of her daughter Mariana in the final chapter of “The end of paradise”. Photo: Telemundo

At the end, mariana —Catalina’s daughter— meets her mother and gives her possession of her eldest daughter in order to keep her safe. And at that very moment, from a deserted place, Yadith —Alex Mondejo’s partner— shoots her in the chest with a rifle and she is dies before the eyes of his broken mother.

Likewise, full of courage, the protagonist gathers her team and they manage to kidnap the villain Valeria Montes, but, when they already have her cornered, her men arrive and, in the midst of the chaos, ‘The Devil’ he seizes a gun and shoots at Catalina. Nevertheless, ‘Marmoset’ (Gregorio Pernía) gets in the middle and take the bullet for her.

In this way, after the death of his daughter and with the love of his life in his arms, everything ended with several texts on the screen that described what was happening with the main characters of the novel followed by the label “END”.

And so the story of Catalina Santana ended, not only in a dark way, but also with several loose ends. According to the text, she continued to care for her granddaughter and visit Titi in the hope that she would wake up from the grim coma she was left in after her heroic act.

When does “Without breasts there is paradise” 4 premiere?

At the moment, the release date of the fourth season of “Without breasts, there is paradise” has not yet been confirmed. Telemundo has not confirmed that Carmen Villalobos will return, but the actress has previously been positive about her possible return as Catalina Santana.

"Without breasts, there is paradise" will return to Telemundo with a fourth season. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

“Of course I would do another season. As I tell you, it was left open, it was a very inconclusive ending, so yes, I am happy,” the actress told People magazine in 2020.