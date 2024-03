President Lula and the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro | Photo: EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, who also serves in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the sham elections on Sunday (17), through social media, and his demonstration provoked a reaction from member countries of the regional bloc.

In the note, the members stated that Castro's statement “should be understood exclusively as one made in his capacity as president of Honduras, and not in his capacity as representative of the Pro Tempore presidency of Celac, currently held by his country, since no prior consultations were held with member states”.

Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay agreed with the declaration, but Brazil, which is also part of the regional bloc, did not comment.

On the contrary, President Lula (PT) sent a direct letter to dictator Putin congratulating him on his victory in the Russian elections held last weekend. The Workers' Party (PT), PT's acronym, also sent a letter celebrating the re-election of the Kremlin leader and reinforcing the “bonds of partnership”.