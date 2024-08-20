With a prize pool of 400 thousand pesos and some new features for participants, the 28th edition of the Chupacabras 100K Race will be held next Saturday, October 12, with the Plaza de la Mexicanidad as its start and finish, the organizers announced yesterday at a press conference.

“Every year we do different things and this year will be no exception. This year the prize will be 400 thousand pesos, last year it was 320 thousand,” said Susana Laredo, director of operations for the Chupacabras Race.

“We also have the Pedal Power Challenge, which is pedaling and doing exercises, and this will be there at the X. Another new thing that seemed incredible that could happen is that 70 percent of the 100 kilometer course is on trails in the Sierra de Ciudad Juárez area, and that same 70 percent will be done in reverse. We have been doing it since January and we believe that it will be a faster race than in other years. In the 50 km we also have a new track, called La Frida, it is 4 kilometers long,” added Laredo.

In addition to the already classic distances of 100 and 50 kilometers, as well as the Chupacabritas route, the ‘Pañalitos’ category for children up to four years old will be added with a special circuit in the square. There will also be a physical activation area for children and 500 volunteers will participate.

The cost of registration varies depending on the time of the race, but on the day of the race it will be 2 thousand pesos, while the Chupacabritas will be free and children will receive a recreational kit. Registration is open until the day of the event on the page chupacabras100kms.org.

As usual, there will be the presence of international competitors and national champions.

“When we mention that Juárez is number one, it is because it continues to be so, not only nationally but internationally. Every year we try to do different things and this year is no exception. We invite everyone to participate,” said Susana Laredo.

It should be noted that 2,320 cyclists participated in the 2023 edition, so this year it is expected to exceed that number.

Take note

28th Chupacabra Race

Saturday, October 12th

8:00 am

Start and finish: Plaza de la Mexicanidad

Bag: $400,000.00 pesos

Distances: 100 and 50 km

Registration: chupacabras100kms.org

To know

