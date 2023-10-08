The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has adopted the slogan “Beyond Boundaries” for the ninth session of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is organized by the Authority in cooperation with the Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority from January 15 to 18, 2024 in Madinat Jumeirah. .

The Authority announced the opening of registration for the forum, starting from October 10, on the website www.dipmf.ae.

The forum is organized under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the forum, in its previous eight sessions, contributed to consolidating Dubai’s position globally in pioneering the implementation of giant and innovative projects, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE. Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the conference succeeded in attracting experts and specialists from various countries of the world, to present their ideas, visions and creativity in the successful implementation of major projects, and to present best practices and come up with creative solutions in their management. And operate it in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

Al Tayer said: “Organizing the forum comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to enhance the pioneering role of the city of Dubai in the development and development of the region, and to find the necessary elements to accelerate its pace, on sound scientific foundations in accordance with the highest standards and practices, as well as to be a link that contributes to the exchange of experiences, ideas and visions between… Various countries of the world.

He explained that the ninth session of the forum will focus on three main axes, including sustainability, modern methods of project management, future trends and technology, and will discuss 14 courses distributed over the three axes, including sustainable communities, environmentally friendly projects, and continuous sustainable development. The theme of modern methods in project management covers courses on future trends in the field of project management, future project management offices, benefits management, inspiring leadership, project economics, and the circular economy. As for the focus on future trends and technology, it covers courses on artificial intelligence, the future of smart mobility, flexible transformation, the digital twin and the metaverse, and data management.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai International Project Management Forum, in its eighth session, which was held under the slogan “Enhancing the Quality of Life,” discussed a number of important topics related to innovation and sustainability, gender balance and women’s empowerment, the relationship between developing communities and enhancing the quality of life, project economics, and the management of major sporting events. More than 2,000 participants participated in it, and 55 global and regional speakers presented about 50 sessions and panel discussions. It also issued 32 recommendations, all related to sustainability and quality of life, gender equality and balance, flexible transformation and mega projects, leadership and management skills, value and benefits management, and advanced technology. Data and information management.

Over the course of its previous sessions, the Dubai International Project Management Forum discussed a number of important and purposeful themes and topics, and in each session it adopted a slogan after its first launch in 2014, which were slogans related to “Project management supports innovation,” “Foreseeing the future,” and “ “Making a Difference” and “Building Nations”, coinciding with the Year of Zayed, and highlighting the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and “Diversity of Cultures”, in line with the adoption of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance and the slogan “Towards the Future” in the year 2021, and “Enhancing the Quality of Life” in 2022, so that the Forum’s slogan in the next session will be “Without Borders.”

Mattar Al Tayer:

• The forum contributed to consolidating Dubai’s global position as a pioneer in implementing giant and innovative projects.

• 14 courses distributed over 3 main topics discussed in the course.