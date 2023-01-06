The mineral water market grew by almost 60% in Brazil between 2012 and 2021. The production volume jumped from 8.4 billion liters per year to 13.2 billion. A pulverized segment, with more than 640 producers, but which lost a renowned competitor in the final stretch of 2022. In September, the French company Danone announced the end of the sale of Bonafont water in the country, which opened space for two giants in the sector, Minalba Brasil (belonging to the Ceará group Edson Queiroz) and the American Coca-Cola (through the Crystal brand), expand the competition for consumers, driven by the World Cup in Qatar, held in November and December, and the arrival of summer , which usually causes an increase in sales.

Danone’s decision to end Bonafont’s production in the country was motivated by a change in business strategy with a focus on product categories with the highest growth rates, such as dairy products, plant-based products and specialized nutrition. The last units of the product were bottled in the traditional orange packaging on September 3rd, although it is still possible to find units for sale. The difficulty in expanding across the country also had an influence on the company’s decision, since mineral water has low added value and the high cost of freight harmed profitability. According to industry information, Danone’s water business earned R$ 230 million per year.

The brand, present in Brazil since 2008, served mainly the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the south of Minas Gerais, in addition to the north of Paraná, regions supplied by the production units in the cities of Itapecerica da Serra and Jundiaí, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Nova Iguaçu and in Jacutinga, all with closed activities.

“I believe that the usual decrease in consumption after the summer will be smaller, since we will have one less competitor in the market” Aelio Silveira CEO of Minalba Brasil.

Despite the investments made in the division, “Bonafont has a minority stake in Danone Brasil’s portfolio”, said Danone at the time. The brand’s market share last October was 4.1%, far from the 27.4% of Crystal and the 26.3% of Minalba Brasil, which includes labels such as Minalba and Indaiá, in addition to Pureza Vital, São Lourenço and Petrópolis . The three were acquired from Nestlé in 2018, in an agreement that also involved the distribution of global premiums Perrier, S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. At the time, the Swiss group said it would focus investments on categories in which it had greater growth prospects, such as coffee, dairy products, nutrition, animal feed and organic products.

Bonafont’s departure provoked a quick reaction from the main competitors. With an eye on the estimated growth of up to 30% in consumption — against the usual 20% for up to 2022 — in the summer period and with one less competitor in the market, Minalba Brasil prepared the stock level, carried out a repositioning work with the factories (there are six across the country) to guarantee the ability to serve the consumer in the first quarter, as Aelio Silveira, CEO of Minalba Brasil, told DINHEIRO. “We are super prepared to have the best summer in the history of Minalba.” In the annual comparison, according to the executive, the national industry should present better numbers even in the period of low seasonality, from mid-March. “I believe that the usual decrease in consumption will be smaller, since we will have one less competitor in the market”, he said.

Crystal is also keeping an eye on the gap left by the former competitor. Despite highlighting the importance of movement for the market, the company is betting on greater distribution in all regions of the country, through the Coca-Cola Brasil system, to remain at the forefront. The company’s proposal for the year, according to Ted Ketterer, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Brazil, is to maintain the commitment in the sector “offering consumers a brand connected with innovation, sustainability and quality.” The banner also claimed to be the first in the segment in Brazil with bottles produced with 100% recycled resin and also the pioneer in the use of vegetable resin and the reduction of plastic resin in more flexible packaging. “We are always looking for innovations and expanding our portfolio to meet consumer needs,” said Ketterer.