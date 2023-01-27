Former president is in Orlando with his son Carlos Bolsonaro; no plans to return to Brazil

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro landed at Brasília Airport on Thursday night (26.jan.2023), after traveling with her family to the United States. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was not with the woman.

Footage of Michelle wearing a blue cap, light colored sweatshirt and face mask was captured.

On December 30, the then First Lady traveled with her husband and 12-year-old daughter Laura to the US. Since then, the family has been staying at a vacation home owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 kilometers from Orlando.

Bolsonaro’s daughter has already returned to Brazil because of the school period. It is not known, however, when Bolsonaro will return to the country.

the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) is in the US with his father.

After an episode of intestinal obstruction, the former president said he would return to Brazil in advance to consult with the doctors who accompany him. He even spent 1 day in a US hospital.

It has not yet been announced where the former president’s family will live.