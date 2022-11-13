Brazilian president joins Russia’s Vladmir Putin and will not meet the world’s greatest powers

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto Franco França, will represent Brazil at the 17th G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia. The event will be held from the 15th to the 16th of November.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) decided not to go to the meeting of the group formed by the 19 richest countries in the world and the HUH (European Union).

Bolsonaro’s absence from the G20 is unprecedented in his term. The current Brazilian president has been to all meetings since 2019. In the 1st year of government, in Germany. In 2020, by videoconference, because of the covid-19 pandemic. And, in 2021, on a trip to Rome, Italy.

In addition to France, the Brazilian delegation will include the Secretary of Foreign Trade and Economic Affairs, Sarquis José Buainain Sarquis, and 2 employees of the G20 General Coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bolsonaro will join Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will not attend the meeting in person. Putin is expected to attend the event via video conference, according to the Russian news agency TASS🇧🇷

At the end of April, Indonesian President Joko Widodo had confirmed Putin’s presence at the meeting. In July, presidential adviser Yury Ushakov had also announced the same.

Now, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “It was decided that Sergey Lavrov would represent Russia in person at the G20 summit,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.