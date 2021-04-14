D.he football league is working more and more according to the mechanisms of the stock exchange. Fantasies, perspectives, future scenarios count more than current reality. Shiny current figures have not saved many Dax companies from a price slump because negative forecasts were made. According to this principle, the Frankfurt Eintracht would currently experience a low flight in the stock market charts. Sports director Fredi Bobic gone, trainer Adi Hütter gone – if the most important protagonists of the sporting high-altitude flight see better future opportunities elsewhere, should investors believe in the sustainability of Frankfurt’s success? Yes!

The key figures are still excellent, compared to the vast majority of league competitors, the Corona crisis has not affected the development of Eintracht. Despite all the loss of income, the stadium expansion and professional camp construction projects are running like clockwork, equity was recently increased, and the additional income from the next European Cup campaign (not included in the budget planning), which is almost unavoidable, gives further leeway.

And if a player sell-off, viewed by many as a threat, would actually set in, then the high proceeds would offer the chance to find adequate, if not better, replacements. With Ben Manga, Eintracht has one of the most recognized experts in Europe in its ranks when it comes to assessing football professionals.

Three lame Eintracht ducks

The farewells from Hütter and Bobic do not necessarily have to lead Eintracht down the wrong track. First of all, it all depends on the team. If she can now hide the changes made by her bosses as consistently as the rumors and speculations about their intentions to change in recent weeks, then Eintracht will move into the premier class for the first time. Which would save the mood and ease the upheaval.

However, if Eintracht should lose the league game next Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) – of all things against Hütter’s new club Gladbach – then the poison that is in the extraordinary situation could unfold its effect that in the crucial phase of the season, three lame ducks lead Eintracht athletically. Coach and sports director Bruno Huebner will be in the past on July 1st. The contract of sports director Bobic will be terminated on May 31st. After a defeat, the chairman of the supervisory board, Philip Holzer, would find it difficult to continue his policy of the steady hand, which has so far been successful.

Everyone would put pressure on him to present a new sports director as soon as possible, who in turn has to find a new coach as soon as possible in order to end the state of uncertainty. Because otherwise the Champions League would be at risk. But that’s nonsense. Even a hasty choice of personnel would not guarantee wins in the last few games. It is better to secure the bright future through a mature decision.