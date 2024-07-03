Reuters/Ipsos poll shows 1 in 3 Democrats say Biden should give up on re-election

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the only Democratic option who would beat the former president Donald Trump (Republican Party) in the United States elections. Barack Obama’s wife (Democratic Party) would have 50% of the votes against the Republican’s 39%, according to a survey Reuters/Ipsos released this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024).

Since the poor performance of US President Joe Biden in the debate against Trump, a change in the Democratic Party for the November elections has been discussed and considered. Michelle, however, has already said that she has no interest in running for the White House. Here is the full of the survey, in English (PDF – 387 kB).

According to the survey, if the elections were held today, Biden and Trump would be tied, both with 40% of the votes.

Among the other names presented is current Vice President Kamala Harris, who would have 42% in a direct confrontation against Trump, with 43%.

California Governor Gavin Newsom would be the 3rd Democrat with the highest percentage of votes against the Republican, however, he would still lose the race, while the former president would have 42% of the votes.

Here’s what Ipsos asked: “If the presidential election were held today and the candidates were… who would you vote for?”

The survey was conducted by Ipsos from July 1 to 2, 2024. A total of 1,070 interviews were conducted. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.2 pp (percentage points) for the general population.

BIDEN WITHDRAWAL

The poll also showed that about one-third of Democrats believe Biden should withdraw his bid for reelection. In addition, 59% of Democrats believe Biden is too old to govern. The Democrat has already said he will continue in the race.

In January, another survey by Reuters already showed that 49% of Democrats thought the president should not run again in 2024.

The Democrat’s age, a decisive factor in his growing unpopularity, was highlighted in the debate organized by CNN. During the event, Biden appeared to get lost in thought several times.

With a hoarse voice due to the flu, he cleared his throat and coughed on several occasions, in addition to having difficulty formulating and completing sentences clearly.

DEMOCRATS DEMONSTRATE

This Tuesday (July 2), Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic Party congressman to advocate that the president abandon the re-election race.

The congressman praised Biden’s efforts to “rebuild the country” after the pandemic and the invasion of the Capitol, but declared that many Americans are dissatisfied with their government.

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, Biden’s greatest commitment has always been to his country, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to step down. I respectfully ask that he do so.”Doggett said.

According to the newspaper NBC NewsBiden is planning a video conference with Democratic governors, possibly on Wednesday (July 3), to address growing concerns about his ability to serve a second term in the White House. Details of the call are reportedly being finalized.