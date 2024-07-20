The municipal Court of Auditors and Fipe gave the go-ahead for renewal without a new competition, but identified pending issues

A City Hall of Sao Paulo will renew until 2044 and without bidding the contracts for the provision of garbage collection services with the same companies contracted since 2004.

The renewal was approved by TCM-SP (Court of Auditors of the Municipality of São Paulo), which unanimously decided to extend the concession in a session on June 29. The Court, however, cited pending issues and possible irregularities in the initial contract. Read the full of the report (PDF – 2 MB).

The companies that hold the concession for garbage collection are Ecourbis and the Loga. They will receive R$ 41.5 billion It is R$ 39.5 billionrespectively, over the next 20 years to perform the service.

Rapporteur João Antônio da Silva Filho voted to approve the renewal instead of holding a new competition, understanding that “there are no elements to prevent the extension”. According to the Court of Auditors advisor, the savings to the public coffers will be R$2 billion, between rebalancing and tariff adjustments.

Silva Filho’s endorsement was supported by the report of Fipe (Economic Research Institute Foundation) to analyze the feasibility of extending the concession.

The institution concluded that the renewal would offer the possibility of modernizing services as much as a new bidding process. The difference, according to Fipe, would be the exposure to the financial risks and delays typical of a bidding process. It therefore recommended contract renewal because of the possible benefits of avoiding the aforementioned risks.

In the qualitative analysis of the service, Fipe states that Ecourbis did not comply with the contractual term that established the construction of a composting plant for organic waste. In relation to Loga, the company did not deliver the sanitary landfill under its responsibility in the contract.

O Poder360 contacted Ecourbis, Loga and SP Regula, which is responsible for overseeing the concessions, by email to ask if they would like to comment on the contractual issues. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent to this digital newspaper.

Federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), filedin June, a popular action in TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) which requested the suspension of the agreements as a matter of urgency. The congresswoman alleges a lack of transparency and public participation in the extension of the concession. There is still no decision on the case.