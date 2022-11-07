Penultimate date for Real Madrid before the World Cup in Qatar. The white team, which seems to arrive a little short of gas at the break due to the great national team tournament, recovered the path of victory at the Santiago Bernabéu with a win against a weak Celtic from Glasgow. Now, already in the context of the League, they need to repeat their victory against Rayo in Vallecas to recover the leadership of the championship once they ran out of room for action with the stumble against Girona in Chamartín last day.

The consequences of the draw against the Catalan team reach this match, in which Toni Kroos cannot be part of the game due to the sanction that his expulsion entails in that match. Ancelotti recovers Tchouaméni to exercise the functions of defensive midfielder.

Carletto does not have Karim Benzema, without continuity in recent weeks and with his sights set on the World Cup, so important for the Ballon d’Or after years away from the French team due to the ‘Valbuena case’. The striker did not have good feelings in recent training sessions and Madrid are not willing to risk the slightest with a true club legend.

They don’t trust



Rüdiger, also with physical discomfort, completes the chapter of madridista casualties for a match that is viewed with suspicion by the white coaching staff. Ancelotti and company do not trust a hair of this Rayo de Iraola who is once again one of the sensations of the championship. And it is that it has a lot of merit to look up and not down with the limitations of the red stripe club in terms of financial capacity among giants.

The two hurried meringue victories against Rayo last year invite caution against a team that will have its gala eleven to face the white ogre, which has 19 victories in the last 20 precedents between both contenders. Captain Óscar Trejo, owner of the essences in the three-quarter zone of the red-and-white attack, returns after serving a sanction for a cycle of reprimands. Great news for Iraola, who only regrets the loss of Nteka but has Falcao, Andrés Martín and Pozo between cottons.