Leader in the voting intention polls, Antônio Carlos Magalhães Neto (União Brasil) did not attend the 1st debate for the government of Bahia, held by the band this Sunday (07.Aug.2022). He was, however, the main target of his opponents Kleber Rosa (PSOL), Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) and João Roma (PL).

In a note, the press office stated that ACM Neto was absent from the debate “due to an extensive campaign agenda”. He was in Ubaíra this Sunday night, about 270 km from Salvador.

The former mayor’s management was criticized by the 3 candidates present, as well as his silence about supporting former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) or President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round.

Former Bolsonaro’s Minister of Citizenship, Roma said that if Rodrigues is the official candidate of the PT, ACM Neto would be the “unofficial”. Jerônimo Rodrigues highlighted Roma’s participation in the management of ACM in Salvador’s city hall, as chief of staff from 2013 to 2018, and the former mayor’s support for Bolsonaro’s election in 2018.

“ACM behaves like a lover of the Bolsonaro government. Want the favors, but don’t want to walk hand in hand at the mall” said Rome.

The 1st debate to the government of Bahia had a nationalized discussion, with criticism of the Bolsonaro government and the PT administrations. In addition to the PT candidate, former president Lula has the support of Kleber Rosa in the state.

The Bolsonaro government was criticized for its management of the covid-19 pandemic, which caused the death of more than 680,000 Brazilians since 2020, and for its behavior during the floods in Bahia, from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022. At the time, Bolsonaro vacationed in Santa Catarina.

João Roma, on the other hand, tried to cash in on the Auxílio Brasil, created during his time at the Ministry of Citizenship, and the works delivered by the federal government in Bahia, such as the duplication of sections of the BR 116 and BR 101 and the Rodoanel, in Feira de Santana, in the interior of the State – the order to start the works was signed in early July, with Bolsonaro present.

Read excerpts from each candidate’s participation:

Jerome Rodrigues (PT)

Unknown, Jerônimo is the PT’s bet on the State. He is an agronomist and licensed professor at the Federal University of Feira de Santana. He was state secretary of Rural Development and Education.

Jerônimo stated that he intends to implement full-time education in all state schools and expand access to professional education to all municipalities in Bahia. He also said that he has been talking with Lula about the elaboration of a National Public Security Policy.

“He [Lula] has already assured us that we will have a dialogue on the construction of a public security policy”, he stated.

He starred in a clash with Rome at the end of the debate. His adviser had asked for the right of reply after Rome stated that “PT wants a gun in the hand of a thief and the citizen locked in the house”. The request was denied and Jerônimo interrupted the anchor Carolina Rosa in an exalted way.

John Rome (PL)

Roma is from Pernambuco, he was ACM Neto’s chief of staff until 2018, when he left to compete for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. He graduated from the post of deputy to become Minister of Citizenship in the Bolsonaro government, where he stayed until March 2022.

The Bolsonar candidate criticized PT’s administrations in the federal and state governments. The PT governs Bahia since 2007 -1st in the administration of Jaques Wagner and then Rui Costa.

He stated that he intends to decentralize health services and increase the remuneration of doctors and nurses. He also said that he will create “Auxílio Bahia” to complement the Auxílio Brasil no Estado.

“The greatest achievement of President Bolsonaro in the State of Bahia was Auxílio Brasil”, he stated.

Kleber Rosa (PSOL)

Rosa is a social scientist, professor of sociology in the public network and investigator for the Civil Police. He founded the Anti-Fascism Police Movement.

With declared support for Lula in the 1st round, Rosa criticized the Jair Bolsonaro government and the PT administrations in Bahia. She stated that Jerônimo Rodrigues “can’t take a critical stand” in relation to the governments of Jaques Wagner and Rui Costa.

He proposes the creation of a minimum income program in Bahia and states that his campaign will focus on fighting hunger and social exclusion.

“Our program is committed to true social inclusion. watch how they [Roma e Rodrigues] are disputing works, who will or will not build the bridge, meanwhile our population lives under the bridge”, he stated.