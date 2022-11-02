Without respect to the sector. Hoteliers, providers of tourist services, have not yet assimilated it. A nine days of appointment by Luis Guillermo Benitez as new Secretary of Tourism in Sinaloa, the ice water bath soaked… And it soaked deep. A deathly silence (to go according to the date) prevails in the tourist sector of Mazatlan and all of Sinaloa. What does the Tourism Chemist and his strategies know? Any! Not being the taste for traveling on the treasury’s account, of course. But you may wonder: what did Rosario Torres know about tourism? Well, also nothing. Only that Torres did not carry the burden of complaints and threats of impeachment for taking advantage of the position. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s decision to appoint the Chemist as head of Tourism, or was made without thinking about the damage he caused to the sector, for now in image, or simply, and it would be the most delicate thing, that tourism is not of interest to despite its economic importance. He forgot that the Chemist had just begun his first three years as mayor of Mazatlan, and the first thing he did was launch himself against tourist businessmen.

Some of them like Ernesto Coppel Kelly, who had to endure insults. Others, such as De Cima and Toledo, were accused of stealing water. Which by the way had to retract. Of course there was room for his “friends” and accomplices, who quickly pulled a raja, stripping Mazatlan of money and property, as was the case with Nafta, which the governor apparently does not remember. In short, a tourism sector that demands seriousness in its programs on the way to its consolidation, is in the hands of someone who, at least in discourse, continues to be investigated by the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office.

Governor Rocha Moya does not like autonomous organizations. He himself recognized it when criticizing the “high budgets” that they demand. We partially agree with Rocha Moya on the issue of autonomous organizations that do not really account for what they do and many do not serve what they were created for. The governor mentioned the case of the newly created Protection Agency for Journalists and Human Rights Defenders, which demands 26 million pesos as a budget for 2023, please! And he said that Jenny Judith Bernal, who heads that organization, had barely arrived “and they already wanted to earn millions of pesos.”

For less than this criticism, if there is dignity, they should resign their positions. In addition to the fact that personally I do not believe in the defense that these organizations can make to the aggrieved journalists. The most important thing is the organization of the guild and face all kinds of aggressions that arise.

By the way, the disqualifications launched last Monday in his “Semanera” by the governor, against fellow journalist Felipe Guerrero, are totally out of place. If he doesn’t agree with what he writes, then easy, don’t read it. If the “friends” of the governor, like Jorge Abel López, send him his writings, he criticizes them. If Felipe is a friend of Alejandro Higuera, then he should talk to his employee.