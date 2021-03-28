The Spanish team jumps to the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi without any Real Madrid player in the eleven. A circumstance that had not happened in an official game for five and a half years. The last occasion was on October 9, 2015, against Luxembourg in the penultimate qualifying match for Euro 2016, held in Logroño.

La Roja, directed by Del Bosque and mathematically classified for the French tournament, jumped onto the Las Gaunas grass with: Casillas (already in Porto); Juanfran, Piqué, Bartra, Jordi Alba; Cazorla, Busquets, Fàbregas; Silva, Morata (in his first stage at Juventus) and Pedro. Among the three substitutes who jumped from the bench (Mata, Alcácer and Nolito), there were no white internationals either, although Nacho and Isco were in the squad..

Since that meeting, The National Team has had in its initial eleven Real Madrid players in 40 consecutive official matches. This Georgia-Spain breaks the streak.

The previous starting eleven of the Spanish National Team in an official match without any Real Madrid player: Casillas, Juanfran, Bartra, Busquets, Piqué, Morata, Silva, Cazorla, Pedro, Fàbregas and Jordi Alba. It was a Spain-Luxembourg qualifying for Euro 2016 played in Las Gaunas (Logroño) on October 9, 2015.

In this period, however, yes there have been six friendlies without the presence of madridistas. The last, less than six months ago, on October 7, 2020 against Portugal at the José Alvalade in Lisbon. Luis Enrique started with: Kepa; Sergi Roberto, Diego Llorente, Eric García, Reguilón; Canales, Busquets, Ceballos (on loan from Madrid at Arsenal); Rodrigo, Gerard Moreno and Dani Olmo. Ramos, on the bench, played the last eight minutes.

La Undécima and La Decimotercera prevented the participation of Real Madrid internationals in two friendlies to prepare for Euro 2016 (3-1 against Bosnia-Herzegovina and 6-1 against South Korea) and another for the 2018 World Cup (1-1 with Switzerland). Asensio, who had played that season on loan at Espanyol, started against the Bosnians.

The other friendlies without the presence of Real Madrid players were Romania-Spain (0-0) played in March 2016 in Cluj-Napoca and Spain-England (2-0) played in November 2015 in Alicante.