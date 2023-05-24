The two parties remain deeply divided over how to handle the federal deficit.

While Democrats argue that wealthy Americans and corporations should pay more taxes, Republicans say spending should be cut.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Steve Richetti, a senior White House adviser, met with Republican leaders for about two hours, and left with little comment to the media.

And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that the federal government will not have enough money to pay all its obligations by June 1, which could lead to a default that will hurt the US economy and increase the cost of borrowing.

Earlier Sunday, Biden told reporters at the end of the Group of Seven summit that the Republicans’ recent demands for spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt ceiling for the US government are “frankly unacceptable.”

The US President added, “Now is the time for the other side to abandon its extremist positions.”

Biden also indicated that he is considering resorting to a constitutional mechanism to avoid default by the United States.

He continued, “I cannot guarantee that they will not fabricate a default,” stressing, “I am studying Article 14 of the US Constitution to see if we have the legal authority” to bypass Congress.

And Article 14, added to the US Constitution in 1868, states that “the validity of the public debt of the United States permitted by law shall not be questioned.” In other words, expenditures approved by vote must be respected.