President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) demanded the “unconditional” release of the 16 workers of the Chiapas Public Security Secretariat what were they kidnapped by an armed command last Tuesday, June 27.

In La Mañanera, AMLO assured that the kidnapping that occurred in Chiapas is being investigated, while calling for the immediate release of public officials, as he assures that they are innocent.

“A video came out where public officials from the state of Chiapas are accused, they ask that they be dismissed, what we think in this case is, first the detainees are released, without any conditionthat the detainees be released because those who kidnapped these workers who are innocent are not acting well“AMLO demanded.

Likewise, the Mexican president promised that the federal and state governments will investigate the facts that the kidnappers denounce, where they accuse three public servants of alleged acts of corruption.

López Obrador warned that the criminal group that kidnapped the 16 Chiapas workers is committing a crime and a violation of human rights.

“First we want them to release, because that is not the way, we are not going to accept it, they are innocent. They are committing a crime by having them kidnapped,” launched the chief executive.

The day before, AMLO threatened those responsible for the kidnapping to accuse them “with their parents and grandparents”, and took the opportunity to call on criminal groups in Mexico to abandon their criminal activities, in response to the request made by mothers searching for the disappeared, who proposed a peace pact with the cartels.