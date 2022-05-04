Paula Arias Y Edward Rabanal They resumed their love relationship after publicly announcing the definitive end of it. After an ampay of Magaly Medina in which both characters are seen in an affectionate situation, one of the ‘Urraca’ reporters got a brief interview with the sauce boat and he made a foolish comment.

The ATV journalist found Paula Arias in a public space and approached her to comment on the ampay with Eduardo Rabanal broadcast on “Magaly TV; sign it.” At this, the sauce boat smiles and reveals that both have not stopped loving each other.

What did the reporter say about Magaly Medina?

“Congratulations, well, Paula, for the return of your relationship with Eduardo Rabanal. We saw you, yesterday, in a little cafe, he took you to the door of your house in kisses and hugs in his car”, says the ‘Urraco’ and the singer replies: “Congratulations why… Yes you see images draw your own conclusions. To the good understanding, few words, “she said between laughs.

Finally, the reporter commented on this action and went directly to the sauce boat: “You believed the floro, you resumed the relationship”, he said and Paula Arias laughed several times.

Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal in a restaurant

This May 3, the couple was seen by Magaly Medina’s “Urracos” in a restaurant; However, the surprise of the reporters was great when they left together in the athlete’s vehicle and said goodbye with a kiss at the end of the night.

wow! Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal

In the advance that the Magaly Medina program broadcast, you can see the sauce boat in the soccer player’s car; however, when the ‘Urraca’ reporter approaches them, both prefer to remain silent: “Ampay, Paula! Salsera de Son Tentación returned to the arms of his ex, baseball player Eduardo Rabanal ”, is heard in the video.