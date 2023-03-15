Pacheco wants the return of mixed collegiate bodies, but Lira resists giving up control over the processing of government measures

Provisional measures paralyzed because of the impasse over the return of the joint commissions (made up of deputies and senators) that analyze this type of proposal have been, on average, for 42 days at a standstill in the National Congress.

Survey of Power360 shows that, of the 26 MPs (provisional measures) currently being processed in the Legislative, only two advanced. Once approved by the House, they await a vote in the Senate. Both are valid until April 5.

The other 24 had no progress. Thirteen were also signed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the 11 most recent, by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Until March 14, 2023, they had an average of 42 days of stoppage.

While the mayors, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), try to reach an agreement for the return of the joint commissions that analyze the measures, the deadline is running out.

Provisional measures are signed by the President of the Republic and take effect immediately. There is a period of 120 days for Congress to approve them, with or without changes to the text. If they are not approved within that time, the MPs lose their validity –“expire”, in political jargon.

The Constitution determines that the president of the National Congress –today, the position belongs to Pacheco– form a joint commission to analyze each provisional measure published by the federal government, within a period of no more than 48 hours.

In the first months of the pandemic, there was a seam with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to adopt an exceptional rite and the MPs to be voted directly in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and, later, of the Senate.

The institution of the emergency regime gave Arthur Lira almost absolute power over the text and progress of the provisional measures. The president of the Chamber started to define alone who would be the rapporteur of the proposals and when to guide them for voting. This took power away from senators, who want the previous system back as soon as possible.

On February 7, 2023, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the Board of Directors of the House agreed on the return of the joint committees, but Lira has not yet stamped the joint act – which is necessary for the decision to be valid.

One of the proposals at stake to convince Lira is to draw a timeline on March 1st. The PMs published before would be voted on in the express regime, directly in plenary. Those signed from then on would go through commissions. Now, there is talk of taking it to the beginning of April.

Pacheco and government leaders tried to sew a way out with Lira to avoid the judicialization of the case and prevent direct interference by the Judiciary.

On Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) filed a writ of mandamus against the mayor at the STF asking for the immediate return of the MPs’ joint committees.

GOVERNMENT TRIES TO MEDIATE CONFLICT

The friction between the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate can hinder the government and delay the vote of MPs. The Planalto seeks to negotiate through the leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network).

He participated in the meeting of leaders on Tuesday (14.mar) in the Senate. He said that they tried to reach an agreement to meet the two Houses, but it was not possible.

“At this meeting there was no agreement. All the leaders who were present expressed their support for the decision of the Board of Directors of the Senate, which is the immediate restoration of the joint commissions. There remains an impasse on this. We will wait, because Senator Alessandro entered with a writ of mandamus”, Randolf told reporters.

According to the senator, the leaders are discussing a way to resolve the impasse in the coming days: “The STF, deciding to restore the joint commissions, imposes a reality, then it will have to return immediately. To resolve the impasses with the Chamber, one of the ideas is to debate a PEC in the Chamber and in the Senate to alternate the entry house of the MPs”.

Randolfe stated that “the idea of ​​alternating MP in the Chamber and Senate is seen with sympathy”, but that is still a proposal for the future. “For the government, it is immediately interesting to vote on the MPs that complete 42 days today. we only have 80 days”declared.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said that mediating the conflict with dialogue is the best way out.

“Of course, a decision by the Supreme Court is binding, so we are trying to establish a dialogue with both Houses, to find a solution that makes both Houses comfortable. It has to be resolved soon. If it’s next week, it’s a good size”declared the PT.

In an interview to journalists this 3rd, the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) dodged questions about the impact of the congressional deadlock on federal government proposals.

“[Lira e Pacheco] they didn’t need to ask for my intermediation because there is an agreement that I believe will be built between the two Houses. And the government will always reinforce the position: we want to keep the calendar, we want the MPs to be voted on”he declared.