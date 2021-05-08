The ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) wins its fourth consecutive Parliament election. However, it would not obtain an absolute majority. Even so, the promoters of the independence movement indicated that they maintain their intention to hold a second referendum to separate from the United Kingdom, which heralds a new confrontation between Edinburgh and London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers the proposal “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

With 68 constituencies counted, the SNP had won 57 of the 129 seats that make up the Edinburgh-based Scottish Parliament and was on track to extend its dominance in Scottish politics.

However, since this territory assigns some seats through a form of proportional representation, it seems that the party will not reach the 65 seats it would need to have a majority in the Legislative Assembly. Based on the latest results, the local press predicted that the SNP would end with 63 seats.

Party leader and chief minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted it on Saturday afternoon and said it was not a big surprise given the current electoral system. “I’ve always said that most is a long shot,” Sturgeon said.

With 19,735 votes, Sturgeon was re-elected by the Glasgow Southside constituency, which was also aspired to by the new leader of the Scottish Labor Party, Anas Sarwar, who came in second after obtaining 10,279 ballots.

Follow the impulse for the independence of Scotland

If anything, the Nationalists hold the majority of the seats and the Scottish Greens also back a referendum.

“There seems to be no question that there will be a pro-independence majority in that Scottish Parliament and, by any normal standard of democracy, that majority should have the commitments it made to the people of Scotland,” Sturgeon said.

‘There is simply no democratic justification for Boris Johnson seeking to block the right of the people of Scotland to choose our own future.’ Nicola Sturgeon says holding a second Scottish independence referendum is “the will of the country”. Latest: https://t.co/foCHSlZAvb pic.twitter.com/le6vVawMXw – Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2021



This would not be the first time that the party has tried to promote an independence from the United Kingdom. In September 2014, this consultation was carried out. However, 55% of Scottish voters were in favor of remaining part of the British territory.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, leader of the Conservative Party, would have the highest authority to allow or not another referendum on the independence of Scotland. So far, Johnson has refused to approve another such vote.

Johnson told the local newspaper ‘Daily Telegraph’ that another referendum would be “irresponsible and reckless” in the “current context” as the country emerges from the pandemic.

But Sturgeon insists, pointing out that it would be a mistake for the prime minister to stand in the way of a referendum and that the timing of the referendum is a matter for his country’s Parliament, as according to her it is the “democratic wishes of the Scottish people “.

Against this background, the possibility of a renewal of tensions between the Boris Johnson Government and the Sturgeon decentralized Administration is open.

With AP and EFE