Accommodation problems that the Venezuelan team at the hotel where the squad is staying for the Eliminatory match qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar that will play against Paraguay.

As reported by ‘Olé’, there were problems with the electricity of the facilities where the ‘Vinotinto’ is located. Players would have spent the night without air conditioning and with limited internet connection due to power outages. Some problems that were not a single moment, but occurred throughout the night, as mentioned in the aforementioned media.

In addition, the thing does not stop there, since as local media from Mérida point out – location where the match will be played – there is fear of a general power outage that will affect the entire city the day of the match and that may affect its development. Too The state of the lawn of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium of Mérida is concerned in the face of adverse weather conditions in recent hours.

Venezuela faces this second encounter after lose by three goals to zero in the first duel against Colombia. The meeting is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. local time.