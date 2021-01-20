Manchester City, without Sergio Agüero, achieved another victory in the Premier League by 2-0 against Aston Villa of Emiliano Martínez and remained in the first place of the table until Manchester United play against Fulham.

Kun could not be present at the game as he continues to be isolated due to having been in close contact with a case of coronavirus. On the other hand ,dra Martinez had a great performance in the arc of the Villains although he could not avoid defeat.

After an afternoon in which it seemed that the Argentine goalkeeper was unbeatable, the goals came with 10 minutes remaining. First, Bernardo Silva placed her next to a post after a defense error; and already on time, Ilkay Gündogan sentenced the victory with a penalty goal for one hand in the area.

Great performance by Emiliano Martinez against City. (Clive Brunskill / Pool via AP)

In this way, City ranked first with 38 points at least until United play later, which is only one point apart.

Furthermore, the Premier League implemented a new measure and approved the use of two substitutions in the event of a concussion on the pitch, in an attempt to protect players and following the recommendations of the International Football Association Board (IFBA).

The introduction of these regulations was put on the table when the Mexican soccer player from Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, fractured his skull in a collision with David Luiz. The striker was removed by ambulance, unconscious and on oxygen while the Arsenal defender did not follow the recommendations and instead of retiring from the field to be examined, he remained playing for 45 more minutes.

Look also

