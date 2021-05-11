The Buenos Aires Government will carry out during the night of this Tuesday and early Wednesday the census of homeless people. A census that was suspended for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, in the midst of this health emergency, it takes on great relevance and becomes indispensable; Based on this count, the City should develop public policies that allow addressing the problems of this group of people who sleep and live outdoors, under highways, in parks and squares, in hostels and under any structure that provides shelter.

Between the last census, in 2019, and the current one, there will be a very important quantitative leap. Basically because the City will tell the people who spend their nights in the paradores. In previous censuses it did not do so, despite the fact that Law 3,706 indicates that they should be taken into account.

It happens that at the end of 2020, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Human Development and Habitat began a round of meetings with social organizations linked to this problem (which also by law must participate in the census). A dialogue table was set up in which the Ombudsman’s Office and the Public Ministry of Defense also intervened. The central idea was to settle a determining difference: How many people are living without a roof? Until 2019 the City said there was 1,147; while social organizations counted 7,251.

In these meetings, the organizations asked, among other changes, that the people who sleep in hostels. The City carries out the census during one night, traveling with its mobiles the main avenues and streets; and although it is clear that a person who sleeps in a hostel does not have their housing situation resolved, they are not relieved.

According to estimates, there are more people who live on the street. The Buenos Aires government will carry out the census without the participation of social organizations for lack of agreement. Photo: Marcelo Carroll

As tonight they will be taken into account, the number of people at least will double the numbers who ran the City up to here. According to information shared by the ministry with Clarion, There are 32 Centers for Social Inclusion (CIS, which are the paradores), 7 under State management and 25 run by organizations. There are 2,492 places available, of which to date 1,517 are occupied.

But the City did not budge on the number of days to conduct the census. He will continue to do it for one night: “It will be from 6 to 6, with an exhaustive sweep and with the City divided into grids. We think that doing it in several days there is no guarantee of not duplicating the people who are counted. In general, we all agree that there are 35% of people who do not identify themselves or do not respond. In those cases, there is no way to guarantee that this person over 4 days and 4 nights does not move to another sector and is not doubling in the count, “they said from the ministry.

To carry out the count, the ministry works together with the Directorate of Statistics and Censuses (which depends on the Ministry of Finance and Finance). Two templates are used, with different objectives. One of them is used to perform the visual count of the people who are on the street. The second is a survey where people are consulted about their trajectories on the street, their educational level, their employment situation and their access to social assistance services.

An important social reference chatted with Clarion and he explained: “We hoped that a real political dialogue would really advance, in which there could be consensus that would allow this task to be carried out. This census is vital to develop public policies. Without the real numbers, how does the City go about delineating all the years the budget for the Human Development and Habitat area? On the other hand, we are going through a second year in a pandemic, with tremendous social deterioration, loss of jobs and no longer the DNU that prevented evictions. exponential increase in people on the street. More than ever it is necessary to know the real numbers. “

Due to the pandemic, there are estimates that indicate that more people live on the streets. The Buenos Aires government will do the census if the participation of social organizations. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

Despite the evidence of the social and economic impact that the pandemic will have on the most vulnerable social groups – also at the health level – another concern among social organizations is that no question in the survey asks reference to Covid.

The social leader consulted by this means was convinced that an agreement could be reached: “We understand that we need four nights to do the count. But to take a first step in a joint effort, we were ready to give in; for example, do it in two days, one day of the week and another of the weekend. But the City did not want to. When there were still pending meetings and the workbench was active, they set a date for the census unilaterally. “

In these hours the social organizations were writing a statement to publicize their position on this situation.

Alejandro Amor, the Ombudsman, told Clarion that this year they will not follow the official census: “It is not feasible to carry out this operation under these conditions. 74 tours were organized with 4 people per mobile. We asked that they be double, so that there are two people per mobile. The Defensoría could get vehicles to transport people. In the midst of a pandemic, we cannot guarantee that workers are safe. On the other hand, as ombudsman I do not want to discuss the census any more, it is not a question of counting more or fewer people, it is a question of developing public politics. From the Office of the Ombudsman, we have presented in the Legislature a multi-year bill to contain this situation and that no one else sleeps on the street, “said Amor, visibly upset by the situation. The Ombudsman’s project was never discussed in the Legislature.

Census over the weekend

Why do organizations claim to be able to do the census at least one day of the weekend? Although there are some people who live on the streets who spend a lot of time in the same places, there is a great majority who do not, who are wandering. And many of the movements take place on the weekend. For example, because most of the dining rooms are closed, then the population moves to other places to look for food.

For the ministry there is no break with social organizations: “We will continue to call for dialogue, there is an intention to continue the work. On this specific issue, it was not possible to reach an agreement to do it together but we are going to continue with our position of generating dialogue and consensus, “they said.

In this operation 305 people will participate. There will be 74 mobiles that will tour the entire territory of the City, they explained. In each mobile there is a BAP operator (Buenos Aires Presente) and a person from Statistics and Censuses. All were previously testedreported from the ministry. The route will be monitored through an app (which connects with the BAP headquarters) to ensure the total sweeping of the City.

SC