Congressmen disagree over sections rejected by Lula in the time frame, tax regime and Carf projects

The president of the Senate and Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decided to cancel this Thursday (23.Nov.2023) the joint session of deputies and senators to analyze vetoes by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ).

Party and Government leaders did not reach an agreement on the rejected sections of the projects for the demarcation time frame, the Carf (Administrative Council for Tax Appeals) rules and the new tax regime.

The session was scheduled for 10 am with 34 vetoes on the agenda and 7 credit bills. The veto analysis had already been postponed on November 9th.

Pacheco canceled the session after holding a meeting with Congress leaders. Previously, party leaders from the Chamber also met on Wednesday (Nov 22) with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to debate the vetoes, but there was no agreement.

“The government is having difficulties in dealings with the Chamber”, declared the leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN). According to him, there is consensus among senators to overturn the vetoes, which does not apply to deputies.

In the Chamber, the government faces resistance from the agribusiness bench, the largest in the House, which defends the overturn of the vetoes on the time frame.