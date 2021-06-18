The mediation between President Alberto Fernández and the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, ended this Friday without an agreement between the parties, for which the president will sue the former security minister before the civil court for “defamations”.

Bullrich had affirmed in the media that the national government had sought to obtain supposed returns to achieve the arrival in Argentina of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Pfizer laboratory.

The result of the mediation was confirmed to Télam by the lawyer Gregorio Dalbón, who accompanied the President at the hearing, although he recalled that details of the virtual meeting cannot be transmitted because they are confidential.

