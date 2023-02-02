Evangelical Parliamentary Front had 3 candidates running for office; election was annulled due to differences in votes

The president of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front of the National Congress, Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), decided to cancel the vote held this Thursday (2.Feb.2023) to elect the new leader of the group. The bench usually makes the choice by agreement, but this year the candidates did not reach a consensus and there was a vote by ballots. The difference between the number of registered congressmen and the amount of registered votes, however, made the group decide for the annulment, after more than 4 hours of meeting.

“My decision was to nullify the election at this time. I will refer to the statute of the Front which recommends that our election is in the second half of February. I will publish a new public notice and registration of candidacies”, Sostenes said in a statement to journalists.

Deputies claimed to have had problems subscribing to participation in the Front through the Chamber’s system. By the rules, only registered congressmen could register the vote. According to Sosthenes, the problem was “system inconsistencies” of the Chamber.

“We had an inconsistency on our list. Many evangelical parliamentarians and other non-evangelicals, but supporters, came to vote and his name was not on the list”, he stated.

With each new legislature, the inscription on the front needs to be renewed. The front registered 187 deputies and 30 senators who were registered and who could vote. The number of participants may still increase with new registrations, but for the vote only those registered before the meeting on Thursday (Feb 2) were considered.

During the vote, the deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) claimed to have occurred “fraud” in the election because, according to him, non-registered deputies registered a vote. He considered taking the case to court.

“If there is a declaration of winner, I enter [na Justiça] Why is the election being rigged? […] I saw Deputy Sergeant Fahur, whose name is not on the list, vote”he said in conversation with journalists.

Senator ran for office Carlos Viana (PL-MG) and the deputies Eli Borges (PL-TO) and Silas Camara (Republicans-AM). Otoni de Paula would also run for office, but withdrew to support Eli Borges.

Viana proposed giving up the candidacy if Borges and Câmara alternated command of the front in the next 2 years. However, there was no agreement on who would chair the group in the 1st year, in 2023.

The new president should still be elected in February, according to Sóstenes. He commanded the bench in 2022 and was elected 1st Vice President in the Board of Directors of the Chamber.

In December 2022, the bench officially supported the re-election of Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The group, created in 2003, played a leading role during the mandate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which had votes from the evangelical electorate in 2018. In the Lula government, the front fears the loss of space in Congress.