Act is only valid if it is also approved by members of the Bureau; voting of MPs directly in the plenary gives more power to the mayor

The Board of Directors of the Senate approved the return of the joint commissions to analyze all the MPs (provisional measures) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed since January 1st. Because of the pandemic, proposals of the type were being voted directly in the plenary sessions of the Houses of Congress.

Deputies, however, expected to preserve the system without the commissions. Now, they complain that there was a lack of dialogue by the Senate when approving the decision without prior consultation with the Chamber, whose direction also needs to give its approval for the MPs to resume their normal procedure.

It is at the beginning of his term that a president usually publishes the greatest number of provisional measures.

Among Lula’s MPs are the one that created and reorganized ministries, the one that transferred the structure of the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) from the Central Bank to the Ministry of Finance and the one that changed the tie-breaking rule for decisions of the Carf (Council Administrative Office of Tax Resources).

The mandatory passage of MPs through the analysis of joint committees is a determination of the Constitution. It subjects the federal government’s proposals to a longer discussion process, with public hearings and more time for congressmen to propose changes to the text.

This makes the function of the leader of the Government in Congress more difficult, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), which will need to defend the interests of the Planalto in collegiate bodies less subject to the political influence of the presidents of the Legislative Houses.

Each MP has its own commission. There is a regimental alternation in the composition: if a senator occupies the presidency of a collegiate, it is up to a deputy to be rapporteur. In the following PM, the roles are reversed.

On this Tuesday (7.Feb.2022), the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), told journalists that conversations with House leaders about the MPs voting rite will still take about 10 days. “Hope [as MPs] be discussed within [e]certainly well ahead of schedule [de validade]”, he stated.

Shortly before the declaration, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), chaired the meeting that approved the joint act with the Board of the Chamber. Here’s the draft (141 KB).

By taking to the joint commissions all the MPs that Lula signed as of January 1st, the joint act would remove power from Arthur Lira. As every provisional measure begins to be voted on in the Chamber, the express rite adopted in the pandemic makes the President of the House the one who most influences the text and progress.

mp do carf

Lira stated on the 3rd (Feb 7) that Congress must find a “Alternative way” for the approval of the MP that resumes the casting vote of the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals).

“The Carf issue was already decided back in Congress when there were some excesses. It has turned into a shape that is also not answering. You have to find a middle ground, we need to find a middle ground to resolve. I think that at the time of consideration, Congress will have the wisdom to find this solution”said the deputy.

Lira made the statement after attending a lunch with congressmen from the agribusiness bench. She also stated that the government and interested sectors, such as large companies, are already debating the MP.

“The sectors are talking, some associations of large companies, the government, lawyers. When Congress really starts to address this matter, I think it will be resolved.”, stated.

The provisional measure re-establishes the previous rule on voting ties, extinguished in 2020 when the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned The Law 13,988. The new legislation defined that tied votes should automatically end in favor of taxpayers.

In the case of the casting vote, the president of the judging panel, appointed by the Tax Authorities, has a double vote when there is a tie. Congressmen evaluatehowever, that the measure favors the Union and would increase the government’s power over the body.