Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Honey bees are fighting for their survival in Europe. At least in Switzerland, according to one expert, things are not looking good. Mainly because of the Varroa mite.

Bern – Is the end of honey bees in Switzerland near? That’s what Peter Neumann, the country’s only bee professor, fears. In one Interview with the editorial network CH Media warns the Berlin native: “All honey bee colonies in Switzerland are chronically ill. And if the beekeepers don’t do anything about it, all the colonies will be dead in a year or two.”

Bees at work: The insects are busy every day. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / imagebroker



Honey bees are threatened with extinction: “Colonies are weakened”

The Varroa mite in particular affects the hard-working insects that are so essential to nature, but not just these little bloodsuckers. “Overall, the peoples are so weakened that viruses are also a danger that otherwise could not harm them,” emphasizes Neumann, who works at the University of Bern.

The problem with the Varroa mite is not a new one: Neumann emphasizes that humanity has not made any progress in combating it for 30 years. Even in Germany the tiny ones do it Life is difficult for honey bees. That explains it Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safetythe mites, which were first identified in the Federal Republic of Germany in 1977, could also spread so quickly because bee colonies constantly come into contact with one another.

Because weakened peoples would be robbed by stronger ones in the area. However, not only foreign honey gets into your own hive, but also pathogens such as the Varroa mite. The global trade in bee colonies would also play into the hands of the parasites. This circumstance is also likely to be the case American foulbrood finds its way into Kassel beehives made it easier.

Red and dangerous: Varroa mites have spread worldwide and are making life difficult for honey bees. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia



Bee expert draws comparison with Brazil: “We are doing something fundamentally wrong here”

Neumann points out that there are two continents, Africa and South America, where bee colonies can easily cope with Varroa mites. He himself experienced this with his own eyes in Brazil: “Since then, I really believe that we are doing something fundamentally wrong here, myself included.” In his opinion, a long-term solution without medication is needed.

Time is of the essence in the search for the cure. But there are also small rays of hope in Europe. He “worked with a beekeeper in Norway whose bee colonies are gentle and make a lot of honey – and the beekeeper has not been fighting the Varroa mite for 20 years.” Neumann is certain: “The answer lies in the bees.”

Happy humming around: Honey bees in Europe have to be careful of Varroa mites. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Silas Stein



Bee researcher gives suggestions: flowers in bus shelters or blossoms in public meadows

The expert also has practical tips on how to help the yellow-black insects. There is a need for more flowering plants and insect hotels – almost any private individual could provide that. But the public sector would also have to take action. “Why don’t flowers grow on the bus and tram shelters?!”, Neumann complains: “Or there is a large meadow on the square in front of our university – why can’t half of it be full of flowers? Why always and everywhere only three millimeter turf?”

He also cites other reasons “for colony losses of honey bees and the decline of wild bees”: “climate change, environmental pollution such as pesticides, destruction of habitats and inadequate nutrition”. Three starting points are important for Neumann: “expansion and better information of beekeeping and the general public, an expansion of methods to protect bees, and for honey bees, an intensive search for a sustainable strategy for the Varroa mite.

Interesting facts about honey bees

Size of the queens 15 to 18 millimeters Size of the workers eleven to 13 millimeters Nutrition purely vegetarian natural enemies Dragonflies, spiders and birds, but also parasites, bacteria, viruses and fungi Bee stings are usually harmless to non-allergic people Bee stings are fatal to bees

But all of this can only be the beginning. Through bees, he hopes to get society to become more involved in supporting other endangered insect species. Neumann states: “Bees are a bit like the polar bears of insects. We want to help the bee because she is cute. We all think the other insects are stupid and would rather not have them.” (mg)