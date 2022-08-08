





Without the presence of the candidate ACM Neto (União Brasil), who appears as a leader in the polls, the first debate between Bahian governors, on the Band Bahia, ended up being the stage for the defense and attack of the presidential candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). And criticism of the absent candidate.

ACM Neto has reaffirmed the strategy of keeping away from national polarization. During the convention, which took place on Friday, the 5th, he said that he is willing to talk to “everyone”.

In the debate, it was left to the candidates Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), João Roma (PL) and Kleber Rosa (PSOL) to defend their candidacies supporting their candidates for the Presidency.

Important topics for the State such as Public Security, Health and Education were discussed, but always with reference to the federal scope.

The psolist candidate, Kleber Rosa, did not spare criticism of the Rui Costa (PT) government and asked for votes for Lula. João Roma took the time not only to point out flaws in the current governor of Bahia and the former mayor ACM Neto, but also to defend actions by the Bolsonaro government. And Jerônimo Rodrigues defended the legacy of Rui Costa and asked Lula for votes.

João Roma said that ACM Neto is an “official candidate for the PT” and “has been looking for José Dirceu to make an understanding with the PT in Bahia”. The comment was made in response to Jerônimo Rodrigues.

“He [ACM Neto] has a relationship that seeks to be a lover of President Bolsonaro, wants the blessings, but does not go hand in hand at the mall. And, lately, we have observed that he has even looked for Zé Dirceu, his ally [de Jerônimo] to make an understanding with the PT here in Bahia. In fact, he’s a victim of political correctness, he doesn’t know if he’s meat or fish,” said João Roma.

ACM Neto did not attend the first debate with the governors of Bahia and, therefore, cannot respond. He claimed campaign commitments already scheduled and suggested that broadcasters create a pool for three major debates. “There are hundreds of requests for interviews and debates. Pooling the vehicles would be the best option, in my opinion,” he said in a note.







