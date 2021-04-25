NAfter 40 days in a cave in the French Pyrenees, 15 volunteers returned to daylight on Saturday. The aim of the experiment by the Swiss researcher Christian Clot was to research the effects of the loss of a sense of time and space. The participants and Clot lived without a watch, telephone and daylight at 10.5 degrees Celsius and a humidity of almost 100 percent in the cave of Lombrives.

They had to generate electricity with a kind of exercise bike and draw drinking water from a depth of 45 meters. “The humidity has a big impact,” said Clot on Saturday. The further the time progressed, the more hungry the participants developed.

Above all, the volunteers were amazed at the complete loss of track of time: “It was a real shock. I thought there were five or six days left, ”said 29-year-old Emilie Kim-Foo. Others reported postponed sleep-wake periods. While some participants had just got up, others had gone to sleep.

The next big task for everyone involved is to get back in sync with the outside world, said Clot. In addition, it is not easy to separate from the others after all the time spent together.