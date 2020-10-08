The Athletic presented his A list of 25 components for the dispute of the group stage of the Champions League and in it the great surprise is the presence of the newcomer to the club Ismael Gutierrez. Thomas He left and Atlético did not have time to hire a replacement to enroll in the European cast, now the market is combed with Kondogbia as the main candidate. I arrive Torreira, which is also registered, But the departure of the Ghanaian opened a door to this select group in which the 19-year-old midfielder has sneaked into, will turn 20 on Saturday, who has just signed from Betis for about two million euros. In the middle of last season, he was loaned to Alavés.

Opportunities present themselves and are to be seized. Ismael has been hired with his sights set on the subsidiary, but he will be under close surveillance by the first team and the detail that he appears on the A list is revealing. It is also necessary to know his true date of birth because, until today, it appeared everywhere as August 7, 2000, but the UEFA registration makes it clear that his birth certificate is different.

To complete that list of 25, Atlético has also introduced Toni Moya, a classic for Cholo and the red and white quarry, who knows what it is to play with the first team and whose position is also that of a midfielder. The other youth squad is San Roman, which he renewed a few hours ago until 2022 and will remain in the first team as third goalkeeper, after the positive experience at Elche. Another that also appears on the list is Saponjic. The Serbian will continue to await that opportunity that will allow him to prove himself at Atlético.