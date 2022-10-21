Former president calls for Brazilians to unite to defend the STF and says that the Court is responsible for ensuring democracy

Former President of the Republic Jose Sarney (MDB), 92 years old, defended the integrity of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and affirmed that the Court is fundamental to ensure democracy. The statement was released this Friday (21.Oct.2022) by the newspaper Brazilian Mail.

“The Federal Supreme Court has never failed the nation. It is especially in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing that he guarantees human, individual, diffuse and social rights, the rule of law, the government of freedoms and above all democracy, which does not exist without Justice.said.

President of the Republic from 1985 to 1990 and a member of the ABL (Academia Brasileira de Letras), Sarney defended a STF “strong” and asked the population to unite to “honor” the Court.

“Without a strong and upstanding Supreme, there is no democracy and individual rights disappear”declared. “We must all get together, without partisanship or ideology, and honor the Federal Supreme Court. It is he who guards the Constitution, our guarantee as a democratic nation.”

“In the suffering Brazilian history, the Executive and the Legislative were closed, never the Judiciary. Rui Barbosa declared: ‘I institute this court venerating, severe, incorruptible watchful guard of this land’. The structure of the country rests on the Federal Supreme Court, which will always be the basis of democracy and freedom.”said the former president.