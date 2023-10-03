Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 7:39

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said on Monday, 2, that he does not believe that the procedures for approving oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin have been completed, even with the recent denial from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and the Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) for exploration in the Foz do Amazonas Basin. “We do not consider that this process ended with a negative result. There is an appeal that is waiting for a response”, said Prates in an interview with the program Roda Viva, from TV Cultura. “It is normal in the relationship between an environmental body, as there is no legal deadline – and some argue that there should not be one even for environmental issues –, that there is this interregnum”, added Prates.

He highlighted that exploration in Foz do Amazonas is a process that can happen in an “extremely decarbonized” way. “Humanity will need oil for a good 50 or 60 years ahead. If we don’t have new frontier areas to explore, we will have to import oil again like Brazil and oil that is more carbonized than ours,” he stated.

He also said he respected Ibama’s decisions and the work of the Ministry of the Environment. “Ibama changed, the government changed, everything changed. We always understand and respect the position of Ibama, the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, to reorganize Ibama and all the people who participated in these licensing, and make new demands”, she stated.

Prates says that the license received on Monday for oil drilling in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará, serves to demonstrate the way Petrobras operates to the new composition of Ibama. “The relevance of this license demonstrates, it allows Petrobras to show its service up to date.”

Offshore wind

According to the president of Petrobras, the Brazilian Northeast region represents the most competitive, attractive, profitable and favorable environment in the world for taking advantage of winds at sea.

The executive stated that the state-owned company’s objective is, in less than seven years, to explore offshore wind energy (on the high seas) on the northeastern coast.

“We are already taking measurements to install offshore wind projects. Petrobras went from zero to first place in the development of offshore wind projects”, stated Prates.

He highlighted that Petrobras’ next strategic plan should increase the percentage of capex (investment) aimed at developing sustainable routes from 6% to 15%.