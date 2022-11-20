The American electronics giant has started activating the feature of requesting emergency help via satellite to the latest generation of its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones, which allows users of these phones to send a short text message to request help even in places where there is no coverage of mobile phone networks because it depends on satellites.
And Apple said that the new service, which was activated last week in both the United States and Canada, allows the user to point his iPhone 14 smartphone towards a satellite and then send an urgent message to request help, even if there is no coverage of mobile networks in the region. Apple plans to launch
This service in Germany, France and Ireland by the end of next December. The new feature is a major development in smartphones, as users still need a phone with a longer antenna to communicate via
satellites.
Apple intends to provide this service free of charge for two years, starting from the launch of the user’s iPhone 14 phone. As for current iPhone 14 owners, the two-year period will start from the date the service begins to be provided in any country in the world
When Apple did not indicate the expected price of the service after the end of the two-year period.
To activate this service, Apple has integrated a system developed internally to enable the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones to communicate with satellites.
At the same time, the continuation of the phone’s connection to the satellite is a technical problem, as it must continue to be directed towards a satellite, while it takes several minutes to send the message. Since the satellite cannot be seen with the eye
Abstract, the user can identify the direction of the satellite through a graphic shown on the phone screen.
Earlier, Apple said it invested $450 million to provide the new service, as these investments will help expand and improve the satellite and communications network of Apple’s Global Star partner, which operates 24 satellites for communications purposes.
