The scenes of the Adelaide exhibition with the stands filled in a more typical image of tennis before the pandemic has been a success for the Australian Open, that continues in its attempt to celebrate the tournament as normally as possible.

In fact, the Australian newspaper Herald Sun published on Monday a series of actions that the public could be allowed during matches And that in other parts of the planet right now it would be unthinkable in the face of the threat of the coronavirus.

Among these possibilities is the option that fans can take photos with tennis players, as long as they agree. Besides the fans They will not have to wear a mask as required, although they do recommend its use when social distance is not met; Y they will be able to throw the balls back onto the court if they go to the stands, although players and fans are advised to take gel before catching it.

The organizers explain in this way the reason for these advances towards the return to normality of tennis. “International players competing in the Australian Open have completed the 14-day quarantine, so there is no risk to the community from the players. Thanks to the efforts of the people of Victoria to stop community broadcasting, we are in a position that everyone can cheer as hard as they want, as long as physical distance and capacity limits are maintained. The spectator can return the ball and we recommend that they disinfect their hands at one of the 800 points enabled for this “.