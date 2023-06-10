Parliamentary front defends that the tax reform adopts a “differentiated treatment” for education

The tax reform on consumption is expected to increase tuition at private colleges by around 20%, if there is no differentiated rate for the sector. This is what a study commissioned by the FPeduQ (Front for Inclusion and Quality in Private Education). The group defends that the proposal exempt education or adopt a “special treatment” for the segment.

The House is expected to vote on the proposed tax reform in early July. The rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), will still present a final opinion.

The working group that deals with the subject suggested this week the existence of different tax collection for the areas of health, education, transport and regional aviation, as well as rural production. Nothing guarantees that the rapporteur will adopt the measures in the final text. And the sectors are afraid of cost increases.

President of FpeduQ Edward Bismarck (PDT-CE) said that, despite the possibility of a differentiated rate for the sector, “the game is still open” and, therefore, tuition fees for private colleges may still be increased due to the change in taxation.

“Increasing the cost of education for those most in need will not make the country improve in educational indicators”, says the front, in the report. Here’s the full (160 KB).

According to the study, private educational institutions currently pay federal taxes (PIS and Cofins) of around 3.65%, plus tax residues (credits in the tax chain). With the reform, colleges will pay from 10% to 12% CBS (Social Contribution on Goods and Services)a tax that will replace PIS (Social Integration Program) and Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security).

Regarding city tax (ISS), the current amount paid varies from 2% to 5%. As IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), which will replace ISS (Tax on Services) and ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), the tax paid by institutions will be from 16% to 20%. The report released by the front does not mention the ICMS in the calculation. But argues that there will be cost increase.

The reform under discussion in the Chamber of Deputies stipulates the creation of a VAT (Value Added Tax) for goods and services, with a federal taxation, which would unify IPI, PIS and Cofins (CBS), and another state/municipal, which would unify ICMS and ISS (IBS).

According to the survey, 10 million families with per capita income of up to R$ 3,145 will be directly affected by the change in taxation of private colleges. The survey indicates that 90% of students at these educational institutions belong to classes C, D and E.

According to the study, 8 out of 10 countries that adopt the VAT model exempt or give differentiated treatment to education. The argument used for not taxing the sector too much is that the country really needs it: only 21% of Brazilians aged 24 to 34 have completed higher education, says the survey. The number is lower than the average for countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (44%) and neighboring countries such as Argentina 40% and Chile 34%.

“Although the WG report indicated a differentiated rate for education and other sectors, it has not yet been established how much this rate would be, therefore, “the game is still open”. Depending on the rate established in the PEC regulation, the increase may be lower or even higher. However, we imagine it to be smaller”said Bismarck.