In United Kingdom a man now at the ripe old age of 83 springs managed to circulate on the British roads, along 70 years of automotive career, without a license. Despite the police, the bureaucracy and the thousand rules of today’s society, this gentleman was able to not be found for a very long time, until a few days ago. Bulwell’s police in fact stopped him aboard a Mini One, discovering the illegal conduct that had dragged on for many decades.

The driver, who is presumed to have been very good, cautious and lucky after all these years as he has never been involved in serious accidents, he said he started driving when he was 12. Without ever having a driver’s license, he arrived in 2022 by passing, it is assumed, several checks and checkpoints. No one had ever stopped him before. Several British newspapers reporting the news wonder how it was possible to have plowed the British roads all this time without causing serious damage, but it must be remembered that once, certainly more than today, many minors learned to drive well before the permitted age. From law. Once you have overcome the first obstacle, it is clear that the driver who is the protagonist of this story has not only learned the operation of cars, but also of road signs.

Despite these considerations, the elderly driver will have to pay a fine for failing to pass the driving test and for lack of insurance (for obvious reasons). Bulwell’s section of the police command wrote on Facebook that the man “he was really lucky not to cause any accidents“, because otherwise “it would have created enormous physical and economic damage, even to other motorists involved“. On social media, many ask to have compassion for this undocumented motorist, but any checks will determine whether he actually deserves a sort of honorary license.